New approach to milk allergies promises breakthrough
Researchers have demonstrated how a novel approach to managing cow's milk allergy could transform how food allergies are treated.
Sep 19, 2024
New data from the Houston area reveals spiking levels of ragweed, elm and cedar elm pollen as well as mold spore counts as we enter the fall season. An allergy expert at Baylor College of Medicine breaks down this information ...
Sep 18, 2024
Research from Edith Cowan University (ECU) has highlighted the need for children with a suspected antibiotic allergy to be fully assessed by drug allergy services.
Sep 17, 2024
Why do some people feel itchy after a mosquito bite or exposure to an allergen like dust or pollen, while others do not? A new study has pinpointed the reason for these differences, finding the pathway by which immune and ...
Sep 4, 2024
The number of people in England with food allergies has more than doubled between 2008 and 2018, a new study reveals. The researchers, from Imperial College London, found that rates are highest among preschool children, with ...
Sep 2, 2024
Aug 29, 2024
A new registry study from Karolinska Institutet and Tampere University shows that hospital admissions due to allergic reactions in children have increased in Finland while they have decreased in Sweden. The study, published ...
Aug 28, 2024
Runny noses and watery eyes are a hallmark of spring for many allergy sufferers, but late summer and early autumn can be just as troublesome.
Aug 23, 2024
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have shown for the first time how and why the depletion of microbes in a newborn's gut by antibiotics can lead to lifelong respiratory allergies.
Aug 20, 2024
James Cook University researchers say food derived from crickets and flies can cause allergic reactions in people with existing shellfish allergy—and this is not consistently picked up by currently available testing methods. ...
Jul 31, 2024
An allergy is a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune system. Allergic reactions occur when a person's immune system reacts to normally harmless substances in the environment. A substance that causes a reaction is called an allergen. These reactions are acquired, predictable, and rapid. Allergy is one of four forms of hypersensitivity and is formally called type I (or immediate) hypersensitivity. Allergic reactions are distinctive because of excessive activation of certain white blood cells called mast cells and basophils by a type of antibody called Immunoglobulin E (IgE). This reaction results in an inflammatory response which can range from uncomfortable to dangerous.
Mild allergies like hay fever are very common in the human population and cause symptoms such as red eyes, itchiness, and runny nose, eczema, hives, hay fever, or an asthma attack. Allergies can play a major role in conditions such as asthma. In some people, severe allergies to environmental or dietary allergens or to medication may result in life-threatening reactions called anaphylaxis. Food allergies, and reactions to the venom of stinging insects such as wasps and bees are often associated with these severe reactions.
A variety of tests exist to diagnose allergic conditions. These include placing possible allergens on the skin and looking for a reaction such as swelling. Blood tests can also be done to look for an allergen-specific IgE.
Treatments for allergies include avoiding known allergens, use of medications such as anti-histamines that specifically prevent allergic reactions, steroids that modify the immune system in general, and medications such as decongestants that reduce the symptoms. Many of these medications are taken by mouth, though epinephrine, which is used to treat anaphylactic reactions, is injected. Immunotherapy uses injected allergens to desensitize the body's response.
