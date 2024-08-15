Anorexia

Medical research

Giving the peptide ACBP to anorexic mice stimulates eating

A large, multi-institutional team of medical researchers reports that giving anorexic mice the peptide ACBP stimulated eating. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes their ...

Aug 15, 2024 report

Medications

Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet

Anorexia nervosa is a severe mental health disorder where people fear weight gain. Those with the disorder have distorted body image and hold rigid beliefs their body is too big. They typically manage this through restricted ...

May 27, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Psilocybin may reverse anorexia's cognitive rigidity

Characterized by pathological weight loss driven by restrictive feeding and excessive exercise behaviors, anorexia nervosa (AN) has one of the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric disease.

May 13, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Scientists pinpoint anorexia's neurologic origins

Anorexia nervosa, a mental health disorder in which people dangerously restrict their eating or purge their stomachs soon after a meal, is one of the deadliest psychological diseases.

Mar 22, 2024

Psychology & Psychiatry

Anorexia nervosa can be life-threatening in males

Anorexia nervosa affects males as well as females, and affected males have a sixfold higher mortality rate than males in the general population. A new article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal aims to ...

Feb 20, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Online program helps adolescents with anorexia nervosa

Flinders University Senior Lecturer in Psychology and Clinical Psychologist Dr. Ryan Balzan has overseen trials that demonstrate that metacognitive training for eating disorders (MCT-ED) can be a feasible adjunct intervention ...

Aug 7, 2023

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder characterized by an obsessive fear of gaining weight. The terms anorexia nervosa and anorexia are often used interchangeably, however anorexia is simply a medical term for lack of appetite. Anorexia nervosa has many complicated implications and may be thought of as a lifelong illness that may never be truly cured, but only managed over time.

Anorexia nervosa is often coupled with a distorted self image which may be maintained by various cognitive biases that alter how the affected individual evaluates and thinks about her or his body, food and eating. Persons with anorexia nervosa continue to feel hunger, but deny themselves all but very small quantities of food. The average caloric intake of a person with anorexia nervosa is 600–800 calories per day, but extreme cases of complete self-starvation are known. It is a serious mental illness with a high incidence of comorbidity and the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder.

Anorexia most often has its onset in adolescence and is most prevalent among adolescent girls. However, more recent studies show that the onset age of anorexia decreased from an average of 13 to 17 years of age to 9 to 12. While it can affect men and women of any age, race, and socioeconomic and cultural background, Anorexia nervosa occurs in females 10 times more than in males. While anorexia nervosa is quite commonly (in lay circles) believed to be a woman 's illness, it should not be forgotten than ten per cent of people with anorexia nervosa are male.

The term anorexia nervosa was established in 1873 by Sir William Gull, one of Queen Victoria's personal physicians. The term is of Greek origin: an- (ἀν-, prefix denoting negation) and orexis (ὄρεξις, "appetite"), thus meaning a lack of desire to eat. However, while the term "anorexia nervosa" literally means "neurotic loss of appetite" the literal meaning of the term is somewhat misleading. Many anorexics do enjoy eating and have certainly not lost their appetite as the term "loss of appetite" is normally understood; it is better to regard anorexia nervosa as a self-punitive addiction to fasting, rather than a literal loss of appetite.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA