Sports injuries: How they're treated, and how soon you can safely return to play
A tumble, a tackle: Anything can bring on a sidelining sports injury.
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Remote video consultations between patients and mental health specialists show a small but significant improvement in symptoms of depression and anxiety, finds a trial published by The BMJ.
Sep 25, 2024
Investigators from the Yale Department of Psychiatry investigated the genetic profiles of more than 1 million participants enrolled in multiple cohorts around the world. Leveraging this large dataset, they uncovered more ...
Sep 20, 2024
In the movie "Inside Out 2," 13-year-old Riley, who has recently started puberty, has a panic attack during a hockey game timeout.
Sep 19, 2024
A study of hundreds of people using medical marijuana reported "rapid and significant improvements" in health-related quality of life over the first three months, according to new research led by Philadelphia College of Osteopathic ...
Sep 17, 2024
A small team of medical researchers and disease management specialists in China has found a link between childhood obesity and adult schizophrenia. In their study published in the journal Science Advances, the group analyzed ...
Sep 17, 2024 report
New research from the University of Georgia suggests the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an unexpected side effect for postpartum women: more benzodiazepine prescriptions. The findings are published in the journal Archives ...
Sep 11, 2024
Children who were diagnosed with a chronic condition at an early age face challenges that go beyond their physical health. Diseases like sickle cell have an especially stressful impact on not just the patient, but their families ...
Sep 9, 2024
Scientists at Cognigenics have made a significant advance in the field of neuroscience and mental health treatment. Their research, published in Genomic Psychiatry, demonstrates that a new RNA-based therapy called COG-201 ...
Sep 5, 2024
Certain regions of the brain show changes during the early stages after quitting drinking that may contribute to increased anxiety and relapse rates in people attempting recovery from alcohol use disorder, according to a ...
Aug 26, 2024
Anxiety disorder is a blanket term covering several different forms of a type of mental illness of abnormal and pathological fear and anxiety. Conditions now considered anxiety disorders only came under the aegis of psychiatry at the end of the 19th century. Gelder, Mayou & Geddes (2005) explains that anxiety disorders are classified in two groups: continuous symptoms and episodic symptoms. Current psychiatric diagnostic criteria recognize a wide variety of anxiety disorders. Recent surveys have found that as many as 18% of Americans may be affected by one or more of them.
The term anxiety covers four aspects of experiences an individual may have: mental apprehension, physical tension, physical symptoms and dissociative anxiety. Anxiety disorder is divided into generalized anxiety disorder, phobic disorder, and panic disorder; each has its own characteristics and symptoms and they require different treatment (Gelder et al. 2005). The emotions present in anxiety disorders range from simple nervousness to bouts of terror (Barker 2003).
Standardized screening clinical questionnaires such as the Taylor Manifest Anxiety Scale or the Zung Self-Rating Anxiety Scale can be used to detect anxiety symptoms, and suggest the need for a formal diagnostic assessment of anxiety disorder.
