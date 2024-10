Arteriosclerosis refers to a stiffening of arteries.

Arteriosclerosis is a general term describing any hardening (and loss of elasticity) of medium or large arteries (from the Greek arterio, meaning artery, and sclerosis, meaning hardening)

It should not be confused with "arteriolosclerosis" or "atherosclerosis".

Also known by the name "myoconditis" which is outdated and no longer in general use.