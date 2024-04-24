Behaviour Disorders

Attention deficit disorders

What's the difference between ADD and ADHD?

Around 1 in 20 people has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues into adulthood.

Apr 24, 2024

Parkinson's & Movement disorders

REM sleep behavior disorder is a risk factor for Parkinson's disease

Patients suffering REM sleep behaviour disorders dream nightmares in which they are attacked and pursued, with the particularity that they express them by screaming, crying, punching and kicking while sleeping. Lancet Neurology ...

Jul 29, 2011

Psychology & Psychiatry

Smoking during pregnancy factor in childhood behavioural disorders

(PhysOrg.com) -- New University of Otago, Christchurch, research has identified common factors in the far-reaching childhood behavioural conditions, Conduct Disorder (CD) and Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD), including ...

Apr 27, 2011

