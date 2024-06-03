Brain Aneurysms

Neurosurgeon explains the difference in brain aneurysms

Each year, nearly half a million people worldwide die from brain aneurysms. In the U.S., an estimated 6.7 million people have an unruptured brain aneurysm, which means about 1 in 50 people might have one.

Mar 20, 2024

Novel treatment effective for sidewall brain aneurysm

A novel mesh plug that has been traditionally used to treat brain aneurysms occurring where the blood vessels branch out was found to be equally effective in treating aneurysms on the side of the vessel, according to a study ...

Apr 19, 2022

