14 percent of U.S. adults meet criteria for absolute iron deficiency
A considerable proportion of U.S. adults has absolute and functional iron deficiency, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
A considerable proportion of U.S. adults has absolute and functional iron deficiency, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
Atrial fibrillation, a rapid, irregular heart beat that can lead to stroke or sudden death, is three times more common than previously thought, affecting nearly 5% of the population, or 10.5 million U.S. adults, according ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
109
The SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin confers kidney-protective benefits and can therefore be given safely and effectively to patients when they are hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction (MI), a Mount Sinai-led global ...
Sep 2, 2024
0
0
New trials are showing how the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds Ozempic and Wegovy can boost health in even more ways.
Aug 30, 2024
0
2
New Cleveland Clinic and Tufts University research shows that elevated levels of the gut microbiome trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) pathway led to a higher risk of heart failure independent of other risk factors, according ...
Aug 14, 2024
0
2
Patients with congestive heart failure (CHF) having a compromised blood supply, are at greater risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD). With an estimated incidence as high as 22% among these patients, current clinical guidelines ...
Jul 29, 2024
0
0
Prescribing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to people at high risk of harm from them is estimated to cost the NHS in England around £31 million and cause more than 6,000 lost years of good health over 10 years, ...
Jul 24, 2024
0
0
New research shows combined use of sodium glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2is) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP1-RAs) is likely to offer additional protection against heart and kidney disease in ...
Jul 8, 2024
0
42
Fewer than one-quarter of patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) receive recommended chronic kidney disease (CKD) screening, according to a study published online June 26 in JAMA Network Open.
Jul 1, 2024
0
0
From "breathwork recipes" to breathing techniques, many social media and health websites are recommending breathwork to reduce stress.
Jun 25, 2024
0
2
Heart failure (HF) often called congestive heart failure (CHF) is generally defined as the inability of the heart to supply sufficient blood flow to meet the needs of the body. Heart failure can cause a number of symptoms including shortness of breath, leg swelling, and exercise intolerance. The condition is diagnosed with echocardiography and blood tests. Treatment commonly consists of lifestyle measures (such as smoking cessation, light exercise including breathing protocols, decreased salt intake and other dietary changes) and medications, and sometimes devices or even surgery.
Common causes of heart failure include myocardial infarction and other forms of ischemic heart disease, hypertension, valvular heart disease, and cardiomyopathy. The term "heart failure" is sometimes incorrectly used to describe other cardiac-related illnesses, such as myocardial infarction (heart attack) or cardiac arrest, which can cause heart failure but are not equivalent to heart failure.
Heart failure is a common, costly, disabling, and potentially deadly condition. In developed countries, around 2% of adults suffer from heart failure, but in those over the age of 65, this increases to 6–10%.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA