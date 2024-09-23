Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Researchers leading the SWOG S1712 clinical trial have found that adding ruxolitinib to standard tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment for patients with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CP-CML) significantly increased ...
Sep 23, 2024
According to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, 80% of patients with previously untreated or relapsed/refractory advanced-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)—including both accelerated or ...
Sep 18, 2024
For some leukemia patients, the only potential chemotherapy option is a drug that also carries a high risk of heart failure. This means that some patients who recover from their cancer will end up dying of heart disease brought ...
Feb 8, 2024
A novel assay that detects a unique molecular marker in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) may revolutionize the way this disease is detected and treated according to a new report in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. ...
Nov 13, 2023
The unique signaling protein known as TRPM7 can stimulate and interact with an important cellular signaling hub called the AKT machinery, which is a well-known component of multiple cellular functions that drive growth and ...
Oct 26, 2023
Investigators have found that dasatinib, a drug commonly used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia, is strongly associated with kidney injury.
Sep 12, 2023
Survivors of common lymphoid neoplasms (LNs) have increased risks for therapy-related myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia (tMDS/AML), although risks have been lower in more recent years, according to a study published ...
Aug 17, 2023
A new editorial paper titled "Decoding the mechanism behind MCL-1 inhibitors: A pathway to understanding MCL-1 protein stability" has been published in Oncotarget.
Jun 28, 2023
Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a type of blood cancer that arises from malignant changes in blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. It mainly occurs in older individuals and represents about 20% of all adult leukemia cases.
May 16, 2023
Chronic myelogenous (or myeloid) leukemia (CML), also known as chronic granulocytic leukemia (CGL), is a cancer of the white blood cells. It is a form of leukemia characterized by the increased and unregulated growth of predominantly myeloid cells in the bone marrow and the accumulation of these cells in the blood. CML is a clonal bone marrow stem cell disorder in which proliferation of mature granulocytes (neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils) and their precursors is the main finding. It is a type of myeloproliferative disease associated with a characteristic chromosomal translocation called the Philadelphia chromosome. CML is now largely treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), such as imatinib, dasatinib, or nilotinib, which have led to dramatically improved survival rates since their introduction in the last decade.
