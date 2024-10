Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), also called keratitis sicca, xerophthalmia or dry eye syndrome (DES) is an eye disease caused by eye dryness, which, in turn, is caused by either decreased tear production or increased tear film evaporation. It is found in humans and some animals. The phrase "keratoconjunctivitis sicca" is Latin, and its literal translation is "dry inflammation of the cornea and conjunctiva".