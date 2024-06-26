Eczema

Medications

New discovery leads to novel probiotic for eczema

NIAID research has led to the availability of a new over-the-counter topical eczema probiotic. The probiotic is based on the discovery by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part ...

Jun 26, 2024

0

8
Inflammatory disorders

Tailored vaccine could one day treat eczema in children

New research from a multi-disciplinary team at Trinity College Dublin suggests a "tailored vaccine" might hold the key to treating bacteria-driven flares of eczema in children. The work has been published in JCI Insight.

May 8, 2024

0

1
Inflammatory disorders

How does climate change affect eczema?

In an analysis of all relevant published studies that assessed atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) associated with trends in climate-related hazards due to greenhouse gas emissions, investigators found that impacts include ...

Jan 24, 2024

0

0
Inflammatory disorders

Eczema website delivers for patients and the NHS

A website that helps people with eczema to manage their symptoms could be saving the NHS hundreds of thousands of pounds, according to new research by the University of Southampton.

Jan 11, 2024

0

0
Health

Dermatologist explains atopic dermatitis triggers and treatment

Atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, is a widespread skin condition known for causing dry, itchy and inflamed skin. It affects 15% to 20% of children and 8% to 10% of adults. The discomfort it brings can disrupt ...

Nov 9, 2023

0

0
page 1 from 18

Eczema (from Greek ἔκζεμα ēkzema, "to boil over") is a form of dermatitis, or inflammation of the epidermis (the outer layer of the skin). In England, an estimated 5.7 million or about one in every nine people have been diagnosed with the disease by a clinician at some point in their lives.

The term eczema is broadly applied to a range of persistent skin conditions. These include dryness and recurring skin rashes that are characterized by one or more of these symptoms: redness, skin edema (swelling), itching and dryness, crusting, flaking, blistering, cracking, oozing, or bleeding. Areas of temporary skin discoloration may appear and are sometimes due to healed injuries. Scratching open a healing lesion may result in scarring and may enlarge the rash.

The word eczema comes from Greek words, that mean "to boil over". Dermatitis comes from the Greek word for skin – and both terms refer to exactly the same skin condition. In some languages, dermatitis and eczema are synonymous, while in other languages dermatitis implies an acute condition and "eczema" a chronic one. The two conditions are often classified together.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA