EEE is still a threat in Massachusetts, horse tests positive: 'People shouldn't let their guard down'
With October only a few days away, EEE remains a threat in the Bay State.
Sep 28, 2024
0
13
With October only a few days away, EEE remains a threat in the Bay State.
Sep 28, 2024
0
13
Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared the mosquito-borne EEE virus an imminent threat to the public after the death of a person in Ulster County.
Sep 24, 2024
0
12
Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a mosquito-borne disease that can induce severe fever, seizures, gastrointestinal issues and changes in behavior. About a third of EEE cases are lethal, and those who recover commonly ...
Sep 23, 2024
0
0
Rhode Island's least favorite summer guests have arrived: mosquitos, especially those carrying eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile Virus.
Sep 23, 2024
0
1
A rare but deadly mosquito-spread disease is posing a serious threat in parts of New England, health officials warn, prompting the cancellation of some events and changes to sports schedules to avoid bites by infected bugs.
Sep 5, 2024
0
1
Health authorities in the United States are issuing warnings and closing public parks due to a rare but potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease.
Aug 30, 2024
0
0
Massachusetts health officials on Thursday announced a second confirmed case of the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis virus in the state.
Aug 30, 2024
0
0
A person in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire has died after contracting the rare mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, health authorities announced Tuesday.
Aug 28, 2024
0
0
The world's deadliest animal can be squashed flat with a quick slap: It's the mosquito.
Aug 27, 2024
0
0
With tick-borne viruses such as Powassan virus increasing in Canada, clinicians should consider these infections in patients with encephalitis, as a case study shows in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Aug 26, 2024
0
6
Encephalitis is an acute inflammation of the brain. Encephalitis with meningitis is known as meningoencephalitis. Symptoms include headache, fever, confusion, drowsiness, and fatigue. More advanced and serious symptoms include seizures or convulsions, tremors, hallucinations, and memory problems.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA