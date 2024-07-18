Exploring CAR T-cell therapy for aggressive follicular lymphoma
CAR T-cell therapy is an effective treatment for aggressive subtypes of follicular lymphoma, according to a clinical trial published in Nature Medicine.
A team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has identified important drivers of the transformation of a type of blood cancer called follicular lymphoma from a slow-growing form to the aggressive form it takes in some ...
A study by researchers at Columbia and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is helping to clarify how low-grade lymphoma changes as it develops into a more aggressive tumor, which could lead to the development ...
Researchers have come one step closer to answering why, in some patients, a type of lymphoma changes from indolent to aggressive, and in particular, they are closer to identifying which patients are at high risk of this change ...
Researchers conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine say a new combination of antibody therapies produced a "surprisingly high" response ...
Patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas (iNHL) report considerable psychological distress, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in The Oncologist.
Using a novel response-adapted ultra-low dose radiation therapy strategy, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center observed a 90% complete response rate in patients with orbital indolent B-cell lymphoma. ...
Increasing knowledge about genomic biomarkers has facilitated better monitoring and personalized management of patients with B-cell malignant tumors. A new integrative, capture-based, next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel, ...
In order to grow beyond control, tumors manipulate cell signals to make it appear as if the cells have the nutrients they need. That is the case in follicular lymphoma, a type of tumor that affects the B lymphocytes of the ...
A CAR T-cell therapy known as axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) drove cancer cells to undetectable levels in nearly 80% of patients with advanced non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in a phase 2 clinical trial, Dana-Farber Cancer ...
Follicular lymphoma is the most common of the indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, and the second-most-common form of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas overall. It is defined as a lymphoma of follicle center B-cells (centrocytes and centroblasts), which has at least a partially follicular pattern. It is positive for the B-cell markers CD10, CD19, CD20, and CD22 but almost always negative for CD5.
There are several synonymous and obsolete terms for this disease, such as CB/CC lymphoma (Centroblastic and Centrocytic lymphoma), nodular lymphoma and Brill-Symmers Disease.
