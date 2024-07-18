Follicular Lymphoma

Discovery suggests new strategy against follicular lymphoma

A team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has identified important drivers of the transformation of a type of blood cancer called follicular lymphoma from a slow-growing form to the aggressive form it takes in some ...

Mar 28, 2024

Genomic data shed light on how lymphoma can turn lethal

A study by researchers at Columbia and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology is helping to clarify how low-grade lymphoma changes as it develops into a more aggressive tumor, which could lead to the development ...

Dec 18, 2023

Researchers discover a new pathway to tackle follicular lymphoma

In order to grow beyond control, tumors manipulate cell signals to make it appear as if the cells have the nutrients they need. That is the case in follicular lymphoma, a type of tumor that affects the B lymphocytes of the ...

Jul 13, 2021

Follicular lymphoma is the most common of the indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, and the second-most-common form of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas overall. It is defined as a lymphoma of follicle center B-cells (centrocytes and centroblasts), which has at least a partially follicular pattern. It is positive for the B-cell markers CD10, CD19, CD20, and CD22 but almost always negative for CD5.

There are several synonymous and obsolete terms for this disease, such as CB/CC lymphoma (Centroblastic and Centrocytic lymphoma), nodular lymphoma and Brill-Symmers Disease.

