Multidisciplinary approach more effective for gut disorders

Patients with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and constipation have greater symptom relief and improved wellbeing when treated at multidisciplinary clinics, new research shows.

Jul 15, 2020

An organic cause for a functional gastrointestinal disorder

How many times patients with gastrointestinal disorders have been told "There is nothing wrong, nothing organic, it's all you head". But the pain is real. Now their complaints find a new light in a study published in the ...

Jun 25, 2015

All diseases that pertain to the gastrointestinal tract are labelled as digestive diseases. This includes diseases of the esophagus, stomach, first, second, and third part of the duodenum, jejunum, ileum, the ileo-cecal complex, large intestine (ascending, transverse, and descending colon), sigmoid colon, and rectum.

