Considering taking Wegovy to lose weight? Here are the risks and benefits—and how it differs from Ozempic
Non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) have been proven effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19, but their broader impact on gastrointestinal disorders remains poorly studied. Non-typhoidal Salmonella (NTS) infections ...
Apr 23, 2024
Once-daily semaglutide 25 mg or 50 mg is superior to 14 mg for glycemic control among adults with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online June 25 in The Lancet.
Aug 6, 2023
COVID-19 is associated with an increased risk of developing long-term gastrointestinal disorders, including irritable bowel syndrome. This is what has been shown by a research published in the journal Gut, carried out by ...
Mar 20, 2023
Women with multiple sclerosis (MS) are less likely to have breast cancers detected through cancer screenings than women without MS, according to new research published in the April 27, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the ...
Apr 27, 2022
Like most vaccines, RNA vaccines have to be injected, which can be an obstacle for people who fear needles. Now, a team of MIT researchers has developed a way to deliver RNA in a capsule that can be swallowed, which they ...
Jan 31, 2022
Patients with gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and constipation have greater symptom relief and improved wellbeing when treated at multidisciplinary clinics, new research shows.
Jul 15, 2020
New insights into how the colon functions and actually expels its contents have been revealed for the first time following decades of study by Flinders University researchers.
Oct 29, 2019
Anger, aggression, and other troubling behavior problems in kids with autism are often treated as psychological issues, but in many cases the problems can be traced to gastrointestinal distress.
Oct 22, 2018
How many times patients with gastrointestinal disorders have been told "There is nothing wrong, nothing organic, it's all you head". But the pain is real. Now their complaints find a new light in a study published in the ...
Jun 25, 2015
All diseases that pertain to the gastrointestinal tract are labelled as digestive diseases. This includes diseases of the esophagus, stomach, first, second, and third part of the duodenum, jejunum, ileum, the ileo-cecal complex, large intestine (ascending, transverse, and descending colon), sigmoid colon, and rectum.
