Collaborative study brings effective gonorrhea vaccine step closer
A study involving Kenyan sex workers illuminates the immune response to gonorrhea, paving the way for more effective vaccines.
Aug 21, 2024
Some people should consider taking an antibiotic as a morning-after pill to try to prevent certain sexually transmitted diseases, U.S. health officials recommended Tuesday.
Jun 4, 2024
Chlamydia and gonorrhea are the two most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the United States, impacting 2.4 million in 2021, and the number is rising.
Apr 25, 2024
Protecting men who have sex with men against gonorrhea with the 4CMenB meningococcal B vaccine is cost-effective; Imperial College London study finds
Apr 17, 2024
A strain of highly antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea first emerged in China in 2016, and cases of this tough-to-treat infection have tripled there in just five years, Chinese researchers report.
Mar 29, 2024
Across the European continent, sexually transmitted infections (STI) caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae have gone up in recent years, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. New data from ...
Feb 20, 2024
The U.S. syphilis epidemic isn't abating, with the rate of infectious cases rising 9% in 2022, according to a new federal government report on sexually transmitted diseases in adults.
Jan 30, 2024
The first new antibiotic for gonorrhea—the second most common sexually transmitted disease—has shown promise in a clinical trial.
Nov 3, 2023
GSK Plc's experimental gonorrhea vaccine got fast-track designation from U.S. regulators, putting the shot in position to become the first preventive for a common, often-undetected infection that's gaining resistance to treatment.
Jun 29, 2023
England saw a record number of gonorrhea cases and the highest level of syphilis in decades last year as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) spiked, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday.
Jun 6, 2023
Gonorrhea (also colloquially known as the clap) is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. The usual symptoms in men are burning with urination and penile discharge. Women, on the other hand, are asymptomatic half the time or have vaginal discharge and pelvic pain. In both men and women if gonorrhea is left untreated, it may spread locally causing epididymitis or pelvic inflammatory disease or throughout the body, affecting joints and heart valves.
Treatment is commonly with ceftriaxone as antibiotic resistance has developed to many previously used medications.
In 2011, there were reports of some strains of gonorrhea showing resistance to ceftriaxone.
