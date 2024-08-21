Gonorrhea

Surge in gonorrhea cases in Denmark: Up by 46% between 2021 and 2022

Across the European continent, sexually transmitted infections (STI) caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae have gone up in recent years, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. New data from ...

Feb 20, 2024

Gonorrhea shot gets FDA fast track as resistant cases multiply

GSK Plc's experimental gonorrhea vaccine got fast-track designation from U.S. regulators, putting the shot in position to become the first preventive for a common, often-undetected infection that's gaining resistance to treatment.

Jun 29, 2023

Gonorrhea, syphilis on rise in England: UK health agency

England saw a record number of gonorrhea cases and the highest level of syphilis in decades last year as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) spiked, the UK Health Security Agency said on Tuesday.

Jun 6, 2023

Gonorrhea (also colloquially known as the clap) is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. The usual symptoms in men are burning with urination and penile discharge. Women, on the other hand, are asymptomatic half the time or have vaginal discharge and pelvic pain. In both men and women if gonorrhea is left untreated, it may spread locally causing epididymitis or pelvic inflammatory disease or throughout the body, affecting joints and heart valves.

Treatment is commonly with ceftriaxone as antibiotic resistance has developed to many previously used medications.

In 2011, there were reports of some strains of gonorrhea showing resistance to ceftriaxone.

