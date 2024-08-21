Gonorrhea (also colloquially known as the clap) is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae. The usual symptoms in men are burning with urination and penile discharge. Women, on the other hand, are asymptomatic half the time or have vaginal discharge and pelvic pain. In both men and women if gonorrhea is left untreated, it may spread locally causing epididymitis or pelvic inflammatory disease or throughout the body, affecting joints and heart valves.

Treatment is commonly with ceftriaxone as antibiotic resistance has developed to many previously used medications.

In 2011, there were reports of some strains of gonorrhea showing resistance to ceftriaxone.