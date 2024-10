Head injury refers to trauma of the head. This may or may not include injury to the brain. However, the terms traumatic brain injury and head injury are often used interchangeably in medical literature.

The incidence (number of new cases) of head injury is 300 of every 100,000 per year (0.3% of the population), with a mortality rate of 25 per 100,000 in North America and 9 per 100,000 in Britain. Head trauma is a common cause of childhood hospitalization.[citation needed]