Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) (or cryptogenic fibrosing alveolitis (CFA) / or Idiopathic Fibrosing Interstitial Pneumonia) is a chronic, progressive form of lung disease characterized by fibrosis of the supporting framework (interstitium) of the lungs. By definition, the term is used only when the cause of the pulmonary fibrosis is unknown ("idiopathic").

Microscopically, lung tissue from patients shows a characteristic set of histologic/pathologic features known as usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP). UIP is therefore the pathologic counterpart of IPF.