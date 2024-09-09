Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Arthritis & Rheumatism

Is fish intake linked to juvenile idiopathic arthritis?

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) results from a complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors. Past efforts to identify JIA's environmental risk factors have been restricted due to limited high-quality data and ...

Jun 14, 2024

0

1
Arthritis & Rheumatism

Tackling issues in childhood arthritis

Rheumatological diseases can affect people during childhood, the most common being juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). As well as a need to generally raise awareness of childhood arthritis, there is also a crucial need to ...

Jun 14, 2024

0

1
Surgery

Study examines total knee replacement in patients under 21

A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College ...

Nov 13, 2022

0

4
page 1 from 7

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) (aka Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis JRA) is the most common form of persistent arthritis in children. (Juvenile in this context refers to an onset before age 16, idiopathic refers to a condition with no defined cause, and arthritis is the inflammation of the synovium of a joint.)

JIA is a subset of arthritis seen in childhood, which may be transient and self-limited or chronic. It differs significantly from arthritis commonly seen in adults (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis), and other types of arthritis that can present in childhood which are chronic conditions (e.g. psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis). It is an autoimmune disorder.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA