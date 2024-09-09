Anxiety and depression linked to chronic pain in children
Young people with chronic pain are three times more likely than their peers to also have clinical anxiety or depression, a new review has found.
Sep 9, 2024
0
10
Young people with chronic pain are three times more likely than their peers to also have clinical anxiety or depression, a new review has found.
Sep 9, 2024
0
10
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) results from a complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors. Past efforts to identify JIA's environmental risk factors have been restricted due to limited high-quality data and ...
Jun 14, 2024
0
1
Rheumatological diseases can affect people during childhood, the most common being juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). As well as a need to generally raise awareness of childhood arthritis, there is also a crucial need to ...
Jun 14, 2024
0
1
A new paper in Rheumatology finds that rheumatic diseases can lead to reproductive problems, though some conditions have more detrimental effects than others.
Mar 20, 2024
0
0
Arthritis is usually associated with older people, but kids can suffer too. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is the most common type of arthritis in children. It affects about 1 in 1,000 kids under 16 in the UK (roughly ...
Feb 28, 2024
0
1
Doctors might one day be able to target children and young people with arthritis most likely to be helped by its first-line treatment, thanks to the application of machine learning by University of Manchester scientists.
Jan 16, 2024
0
1
Researchers from Skoltech contributed to a large study made by colleagues from Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Shemyakin-Ovchinnikov Institute of bioorganic chemistry and other universities and organizations. ...
Nov 27, 2023
0
1
For the first time, scientists have shown that gut bacteria differences are associated with later development of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a debilitating rheumatic childhood disease, and that these differences are present ...
Jul 6, 2023
0
1
A new study from researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has evaluated trends in the use of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) in patients under 21 in the United States. The study was reported at the American College ...
Nov 13, 2022
0
4
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, demonstrated that polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis patients were more likely to achieve clinical ...
Nov 8, 2022
0
0
Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) (aka Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis JRA) is the most common form of persistent arthritis in children. (Juvenile in this context refers to an onset before age 16, idiopathic refers to a condition with no defined cause, and arthritis is the inflammation of the synovium of a joint.)
JIA is a subset of arthritis seen in childhood, which may be transient and self-limited or chronic. It differs significantly from arthritis commonly seen in adults (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis), and other types of arthritis that can present in childhood which are chronic conditions (e.g. psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis). It is an autoimmune disorder.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA