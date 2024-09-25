14 percent of U.S. adults meet criteria for absolute iron deficiency
A considerable proportion of U.S. adults has absolute and functional iron deficiency, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
A considerable proportion of U.S. adults has absolute and functional iron deficiency, according to a study published online Sept. 24 in JAMA Network Open.
Sep 25, 2024
0
0
A Cleveland Clinic study showed that in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, and chronic kidney disease, bariatric surgery was associated with a significant decrease in the progression of chronic kidney disease compared ...
Sep 20, 2024
0
28
Automated insulin delivery systems have, for the first time, been tested for people with type-one diabetes and end-stage kidney disease. The results found that they were safe and able to offer improvements in managing the ...
Sep 12, 2024
0
9
Atrial fibrillation, a rapid, irregular heart beat that can lead to stroke or sudden death, is three times more common than previously thought, affecting nearly 5% of the population, or 10.5 million U.S. adults, according ...
Sep 11, 2024
0
109
A study published in Nature Communications provides new insight into how damaged cells interact within disease-promoting microenvironments following acute kidney injury, or AKI. With limited treatment options, AKI frequently ...
Sep 5, 2024
0
22
The SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin confers kidney-protective benefits and can therefore be given safely and effectively to patients when they are hospitalized for acute myocardial infarction (MI), a Mount Sinai-led global ...
Sep 2, 2024
0
0
New trials are showing how the blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss meds Ozempic and Wegovy can boost health in even more ways.
Aug 30, 2024
0
2
A pioneering clinical trial conducted at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has demonstrated that consuming Mankai—a novel cultivated aquatic plant—after meals can significantly ...
Aug 29, 2024
0
43
People who volunteer to donate a kidney face an even lower risk of death from the operation than doctors have long thought, researchers reported Wednesday.
Aug 28, 2024
0
0
Black people in the United States are almost four times more likely to develop kidney failure and experience heart failure compared to white Americans, but they are much less likely to receive lifesaving transplants.
Aug 26, 2024
1
0
Renal failure or kidney failure (formerly called renal insufficiency) describes a medical condition in which the kidneys fail to adequately filter toxins and waste products from the blood. The two forms are acute (acute kidney injury) and chronic (chronic kidney disease); a number of other diseases or health problems may cause either form of renal failure to occur.
Renal failure is described as a decrease in glomerular filtration rate. Biochemically, renal failure is typically detected by an elevated serum creatinine level. Problems frequently encountered in kidney malfunction include abnormal fluid levels in the body, deranged acid levels, abnormal levels of potassium, calcium, phosphate, and (in the longer term) anemia as well as delayed healing in broken bones. Depending on the cause, hematuria (blood loss in the urine) and proteinuria (protein loss in the urine) may occur. Long-term kidney problems have significant repercussions on other diseases, such as cardiovascular disease.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA