What you need to know about listeria
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert after a listeria outbreak in several states. There have been at least two fatalities, and dozens have become sickened.
Jul 26, 2024
Peaches, nectarines and plums tainted with Listeria have caused one death and put 10 people in the hospital with food poisoning across seven states, federal officials say.
Nov 21, 2023
A strain of listeria bacteria found in milkshakes at a restaurant in Washington state has been linked to six hospitalizations and three deaths.
Aug 22, 2023
During 2022, the incidence of pathogens commonly transmitted through food generally increased to prepandemic levels, according to research published in the June 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ...
Jul 5, 2023
Listeria is in the news again—sometimes you're warned against a particular brand of ice cream or bags of fresh produce. This time around, it's deli meat. Public health officials will raise the alarm about an infection called ...
Nov 28, 2022
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.
Nov 10, 2022
U.S. health officials have warned that numerous brands of brie and camembert cheese may contain Listeria, a potentially dangerous bacteria.
Oct 3, 2022
Food safety is important for everybody, but it is especially important if you're expecting. Hormonal changes during pregnancy can change a pregnant person's immune system, making her more susceptible to contracting foodborne ...
Jun 20, 2022
A 90-year-old woman has died and 53 people are in hospital in Spain, including several pregnant women, after eating contaminated meatloaf, officials said Tuesday.
Aug 20, 2019
Bacteria that were thought to be resistant to a powerful antibiotic may be susceptible to treatment after all, research has found.
Sep 4, 2018
Listeria is a bacterial genus that contains seven species. Named after the English pioneer of sterile surgery Joseph Lister, the genus received its current name in 1940. Listeria species are Gram-positive bacilli. The major human pathogen in the Listeria genus is L. monocytogenes. It is usually the causative agent of the relatively rare bacterial disease, listeriosis, a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria. The disease affects primarily pregnant women, newborns, adults with weakened immune systems, and the elderly.
Listeriosis is a serious disease for humans; the overt form of the disease has a mortality rate of about 20 percent. The two main clinical manifestations are sepsis and meningitis. Meningitis is often complicated by encephalitis, a pathology that is unusual for bacterial infections. Listeria ivanovii is a pathogen of mammals, specifically ruminants, and has rarely caused listeriosis in humans.
