Medical research

Finding the best models for liver and kidney disease

In two separate studies, researchers at EPFL have carried out extensive tests to develop the best mouse models for studying kidney and liver diseases. The findings provide crucial insights into both conditions, and are expected ...

Feb 21, 2023

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection

COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of ...

Dec 1, 2022

