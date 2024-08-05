Botanicals like turmeric, green tea are harming Americans' livers
Botanicals like turmeric, green tea and black cohosh may seem benign, but their overuse is being increasingly linked to liver injury.
Aug 5, 2024
3
322
Botanicals like turmeric, green tea and black cohosh may seem benign, but their overuse is being increasingly linked to liver injury.
Aug 5, 2024
3
322
Excessive alcohol intake is strongly associated with alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) which accounts for 25% and 30% of deaths from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Impairment of Ca2+ influx and Ca2+-mediated ...
Jan 17, 2024
0
0
Currently, the United States lacks FDA-approved treatments for liver fibrosis, highlighting the critical need to understand the cellular biology and pathways associated with this condition.
Nov 1, 2023
0
0
In a study published in the journal of Genes & Diseases, a team of researchers from Chonnam National University and the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology unveiled important insights into liver injury ...
Sep 14, 2023
0
1
In two separate studies, researchers at EPFL have carried out extensive tests to develop the best mouse models for studying kidney and liver diseases. The findings provide crucial insights into both conditions, and are expected ...
Feb 21, 2023
0
8
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of ...
Dec 1, 2022
0
8
Prenatal exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals is associated with increased liver injury in childhood, according to a study published online July 6 in JAMA Network Open.
Aug 3, 2022
0
1
Exposure to a class of widely used synthetic chemicals is connected to liver damage according to a new study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC and published April 27th, 2022, in Environmental ...
Apr 27, 2022
0
71
Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is an adverse reaction to ingesting a drug, which can appear both in developmental stages, in their clinical use and even after being approved as a drug. It is the main cause of acute liver ...
Dec 30, 2021
0
101
Drug-induced liver injury (DILI) is a leading reason for preclinical safety attrition and post-market drug withdrawals. Drug-induced mitochondrial toxicity has been shown to play an essential role in various forms of DILI, ...
Sep 3, 2021
0
2