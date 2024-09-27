Low Birth Weight

Q&A: How opioid treatment can keep newborns out of foster care

Opioid-exposed newborns were 41% more likely to be discharged home from the hospital with their biological mother when the mothers receive medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy, according to a study published ...

Aug 14, 2024

Low birth weight (LBW) is defined as a birth weight of a liveborn infant of less than 2,500 g. regardless of gestational age

