Vape residue may harm unborn babies, mouse study suggests
Exposure to vape and e-cigarette residue on surfaces while pregnant could put unborn babies at risk of immune system damage, new research suggests.
Sep 27, 2024
A study in mice has found that the bacteria Bifidobacterium breve in the mother's gut during pregnancy supports healthy brain development in the fetus. The results are published in the journal Molecular Metabolism.
Aug 21, 2024
Even light smoking of just one to two cigarettes a day either before or at any time during pregnancy is significantly associated with major health problems in the newborn, finds research published online in the Journal of ...
Aug 20, 2024
Newborn deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could be reduced by nationally scaling up in-country technologies, a review of 32 years' worth of research has found.
Aug 14, 2024
Chemicals commonly found in sunscreen, makeup and other personal care products could be putting pregnancies at risk, a new study warns.
Aug 14, 2024
Opioid-exposed newborns were 41% more likely to be discharged home from the hospital with their biological mother when the mothers receive medication for opioid use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy, according to a study published ...
Aug 14, 2024
Pregnancies exposed to buprenorphine combined with naloxone have similar or more favorable neonatal and maternal outcomes as those exposed to buprenorphine alone, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the Journal ...
Aug 13, 2024
Offering small cash incentives can significantly increase participation in a Medicaid home visiting program for pregnant people, infants and their families, according to a study by the Youth Policy Lab at the University of ...
Aug 8, 2024
Researchers at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (VMBS) have discovered that parents who struggle with alcohol use disorders can pass along symptoms of early aging to their children, affecting ...
Aug 8, 2024
In an historic move, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday banned the use of a pesticide that can harm fetuses.
Aug 7, 2024
