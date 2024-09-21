Migraine

Medications

New migraine drugs no better than cheap painkillers: big study

New, more expensive migraine drugs are no more effective against the throbbing headaches than traditional painkillers, and even performed worse than an older range of treatments called triptans, said a massive global analysis ...

Sep 21, 2024

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Monoclonal antibody tops placebo for reducing migraine frequency

The humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide (PACAP) ligand, Lu AG09222, is better than placebo for reducing migraine frequency over four weeks, according to a ...

Sep 5, 2024

Medications

Medication may stop migraines before headache starts, study shows

When taken at the first signs of a migraine, before headache pain begins, a drug called ubrogepant may be effective in helping people with migraine go about their daily lives with little or no symptoms, according to a study ...

Aug 28, 2024

Neuroscience

Study finds no link between migraine and Parkinson's disease

Contrary to previous research, a new study of female participants finds no link between migraine and the risk of developing Parkinson's disease. The study is published in the August 21, 2024 online issue of Neurology.

Aug 21, 2024

Neuroscience

Are cardiovascular risk factors linked to migraine?

Having high blood pressure, specifically high diastolic blood pressure, was linked to a slightly higher odds of ever having migraine in female participants, according to a new study published in the July 31, 2024, online ...

Jul 31, 2024

Migraine is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by moderate to severe headaches, and nausea. It is about three times more common in women than in men. The word derives from the Greek ἡμικρανία (hemikrania), "pain on one side of the head", from ἡμι- (hemi-), "half", and κρανίον (kranion), "skull".

The typical migraine headache is unilateral (affecting one half of the head) and pulsating in nature and lasting from two to 72 hours; symptoms include nausea, vomiting, photophobia (increased sensitivity to light) and phonophobia (increased sensitivity to sound); the symptoms are generally aggravated by routine activity. Approximately one-third of people who suffer from migraine headaches perceive an aura—transient visual, sensory, language, or motor disturbances signaling the migraine will soon occur.

Initial treatment is with analgesics for the headache, an antiemetic for the nausea, and the avoidance of triggers. The cause of migraine headache is unknown; the most supported theory is that it is related to hyperexcitability of the cerebral cortex and/or abnormal control of pain neurons in the trigeminal nucleus of the brainstem.

Studies of twins indicate a 60- to 65-percent genetic influence upon their propensity to develop migraine headaches. Moreover, fluctuating hormone levels indicate a migraine relation: 75 percent of adult patients are women, although migraine affects approximately equal numbers of prepubescent boys and girls. Propensity to migraine headache sometimes disappears during pregnancy, but in some women, migraines may become more frequent.

