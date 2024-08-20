Multiple Myeloma

12-year genetic study identifies unique types of multiple myeloma

An unprecedented effort to sequence the genome, exome and RNA in tumors from patients with multiple myeloma defines distinct subtypes of the disease, according to an international team of scientists led by researchers from ...

Aug 20, 2024

Addition of elotuzumab ups PFS in refractory multiple myeloma

(HealthDay)—For patients with multiple myeloma in whom treatment with lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor has failed, progression-free survival (PFS) is longer in those receiving the immunostimulatory monoclonal antibody ...

Nov 8, 2018

Blood cancer precursor found in 9/11 firefighters

A study in today's issue of JAMA Oncology reports that New York City firefighters exposed to the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster site face an increased risk for developing myeloma precursor disease (MGUS), which can lead ...

Apr 26, 2018

Multiple myeloma (from Greek myelo-, bone marrow), also known as plasma cell myeloma or Kahler's disease (after Otto Kahler), is a cancer of plasma cells, a type of white blood cell normally responsible for the production of antibodies. Collections of abnormal cells accumulate in bones, where they cause bone lesions (abnormal areas of tissue), and in the bone marrow where they interfere with the production of normal blood cells. Most cases of myeloma also feature the production of a paraprotein, an abnormal antibody that can cause kidney problems and interferes with the production of normal antibodies leading to immunodeficiency. Hypercalcemia (high calcium levels) is often encountered.

Myeloma is diagnosed with blood tests (protein electrophoresis, peripheral blood smear), microscopic examination of the bone marrow (bone marrow biopsy), and radiographs of commonly involved bones. Myeloma is generally thought to be incurable, but remissions may be induced with steroids, chemotherapy, thalidomide and stem cell transplants. Newer drugs, such as lenalidomide and bortezomib, are often used in more advanced disease. Radiation therapy is sometimes used to treat bone lesions that are causing symptoms.

The disease develops in 1–4 per 100,000 people per year. It is more common in men, and for yet unknown reasons is twice as common in African Americans as it is in white Americans. With conventional treatment, the prognosis is 3–4 years, which may be extended to 5–7 years or longer with advanced treatments. Multiple myeloma is the least common hematological malignancy (14%) and constitutes 1% of all cancers.

