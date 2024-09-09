Understanding athletes with lymphoma
One July evening, Allison Rosenthal, D.O., received a flurry of texts with exclamations like, "Yo, my doctor friend is famous!"
Sep 9, 2024
A pair of biostatisticians at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, has found that members of Generation X are more susceptible to many kinds of cancers than their parents or grandparents were. In their study, published in ...
Jun 12, 2024 report
A new nuclear medicine therapy can cure human non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in an animal model, according to research published in the April issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine. A single dose of the radioimmunotherapy, [177Lu]Lu-ofatumumab, ...
Apr 11, 2023
People who are married when diagnosed with cancer live longer than those who are not, report researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Married patients also tended to have cancers diagnosed ...
Sep 23, 2013
Young children who live near nuclear power plants do not have a greater risk of developing childhood leukaemia or non-Hodgkin Lymphoma according to research published in the British Journal of Cancer today (Friday).
Sep 13, 2013
Researchers have discovered how an experimental drug is capable of completely eradicating human lymphoma in mice after just five doses. The study, led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medical College, sets the stage for testing ...
Aug 1, 2013
A more precise method for determining bone marrow involvement in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)—a key factor in tailoring patient management plans—has been identified by researchers in a study published ...
Aug 1, 2013
The incidence of a particular type of blood cancer is significantly higher in regions near facilities that release the chemical benzene into the environment. That is the conclusion of a new study published early online in ...
Jul 29, 2013
Stable survival rates were observed for HIV-associated lymphoma patients during the antiretroviral therapy (ART) era in the US, according to a new study published July 26 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
Jul 27, 2013
(Medical Xpress)—Scientists at the Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) recently led in two studies that revealed important genetic insights into the development of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHLs are some of the most common ...
Jun 27, 2013
The non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHLs) are a diverse group of blood cancers that include any kind of lymphoma except Hodgkin's lymphomas. Types of NHL vary significantly in their severity, from indolent to very aggressive.
Lymphomas are types of cancer derived from lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Lymphomas are treated by combinations of chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, immunotherapy, radiation, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Non-Hodgkin lymphomas were classified according to the 1982 Working Formulation which recognizes 16 types. The Working Formulation is now considered obsolete, and the classification is commonly used primarily for statistical comparisons with previous decades. The Working Formulation has been superseded twice.
The latest lymphoma classification, the 2008 WHO classification, largely abandoned the "Hodgkin" vs. "Non-Hodgkin" grouping. Instead, it lists over 80 different forms of lymphomas in four broad groups.
