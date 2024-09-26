Obesity

Obstetrics & gynaecology

BMI outside of normal category linked to lower fecundability

For women and men, body mass index (BMI) outside of the normal range is associated with increased time to pregnancy and odds of miscarriage, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in JAMA Network Open.

Sep 25, 2024

Health

Severe obesity is on the rise in the US

Obesity is high and holding steady in the U.S., but the proportion of those with severe obesity—especially women—has climbed since a decade ago, according to new government research.

Sep 24, 2024

Overweight & Obesity

Guidance provided for management of obesity in kidney disease

In a report issued by the American Society of Nephrology and published online Sept. 18 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, guidance is presented for the management of obesity in persons with kidney disease.

Sep 23, 2024

Neuroscience

'Sticky' brain cells may confuse us into eating more

Diseases involving our metabolism—including obesity and type 2 diabetes—affect more than a quarter of the global population and are projected to become the leading cause of death by 2030. With no effective long-term treatments ...

Sep 19, 2024

Obesity is a medical condition in which excess body fat has accumulated to the extent that it may have an adverse effect on health, leading to reduced life expectancy and/or increased health problems. Body mass index (BMI), a measurement which compares weight and height, defines people as overweight (pre-obese) if their BMI is between 25 and 30 kg/m2, and obese when it is greater than 30 kg/m2.

Obesity increases the likelihood of various diseases, particularly heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, certain types of cancer, and osteoarthritis. Obesity is most commonly caused by a combination of excessive food energy intake, lack of physical activity, and genetic susceptibility, although a few cases are caused primarily by genes, endocrine disorders, medications or psychiatric illness. Evidence to support the view that some obese people eat little yet gain weight due to a slow metabolism is limited; on average obese people have a greater energy expenditure than their thin counterparts due to the energy required to maintain an increased body mass.

Dieting and physical exercise are the mainstays of treatment for obesity. Moreover, it is important to improve diet quality by reducing the consumption of energy-dense foods such as those high in fat and sugars, and by increasing the intake of dietary fiber. To supplement this, or in case of failure, anti-obesity drugs may be taken to reduce appetite or inhibit fat absorption. In severe cases, surgery is performed or an intragastric balloon is placed to reduce stomach volume and/or bowel length, leading to earlier satiation and reduced ability to absorb nutrients from food.

Obesity is a leading preventable cause of death worldwide, with increasing prevalence in adults and children, and authorities view it as one of the most serious public health problems of the 21st century. Obesity is stigmatized in much of the modern world (particularly in the Western world), though it was widely perceived as a symbol of wealth and fertility at other times in history, and still is in some parts of the world.

