Oral Hygiene

Diabetes

Gargling away the 'bad' bacteria in type 2 diabetes

There is growing evidence that ongoing inflammation in the mouth, such as that seen in gum disease, in addition to causing bad breath is associated with serious diseases such as Alzheimer's disease or type 2 diabetes. Now, ...

Feb 14, 2024

0

47
Dentistry

Good oral hygiene is especially important during the holidays

From Halloween through the new year, holiday parties and family events are filled with gifts and delicious treats. Kids go trick-or-treating, pies are baked and cookies are decorated. It's the time of year that brings everyone ...

Oct 31, 2023

0

1
Health

Dairy vs. plant-based foods and the relationship to oral health

Maintaining optimal oral hygiene is essential for a healthy smile, but it's also important to consider that oral hygiene goes beyond good cleaning habits. Research has shown that there is a bi-directional relationship between ...

Jul 7, 2023

0

6
Health

Poor oral health may contribute to declines in brain health

Taking care of your teeth and gums may offer benefits beyond oral health such as improving brain health, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference ...

Feb 2, 2023

0

6
page 1 from 4

Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean to prevent dental problems, especially the common dental caries and gingivitis, and bad breath. There are oral pathologic conditions in which a good oral hygiene is required for healing and regeneration of the oral tissues. These conditions included gingivitis, periodontitis, dental traumas such as subluxation, oral cysts, and after wisdom tooth extraction.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA