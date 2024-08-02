Mouth and dental care for people with dementia often overlooked, study finds
An England-wide study has found the health of people's mouths and teeth is often overlooked by home care services.
Aug 2, 2024
0
8
An England-wide study has found the health of people's mouths and teeth is often overlooked by home care services.
Aug 2, 2024
0
8
The oral microbiome is the community of bacteria that live in the mouth. It helps us digest our food and keep our mouth healthy. Changes to the composition of the oral microbiome have been linked to periodontal diseases and ...
Jun 4, 2024
0
13
According to an article published in the journal Clinical Oral Investigations, people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) often report constant clenching or grinding of the teeth during the day, a condition ...
May 14, 2024
0
0
There is growing evidence that ongoing inflammation in the mouth, such as that seen in gum disease, in addition to causing bad breath is associated with serious diseases such as Alzheimer's disease or type 2 diabetes. Now, ...
Feb 14, 2024
0
47
A new Economist Impact white paper, "Time to put your money where your mouth is: Addressing inequalities in oral health," is published today, commissioned by the EFP (European Federation of Periodontology) with support from ...
Feb 13, 2024
0
0
From Halloween through the new year, holiday parties and family events are filled with gifts and delicious treats. Kids go trick-or-treating, pies are baked and cookies are decorated. It's the time of year that brings everyone ...
Oct 31, 2023
0
1
Much evidence exists to show that in humans, oral inflammatory conditions such as periodontal disease can affect overall health. In its later stages, periodontal disease can lead to systemic issues such as cancer, cardiovascular ...
Oct 16, 2023 feature
0
121
Maintaining optimal oral hygiene is essential for a healthy smile, but it's also important to consider that oral hygiene goes beyond good cleaning habits. Research has shown that there is a bi-directional relationship between ...
Jul 7, 2023
0
6
In some cases, a trip to the dentist for tooth sensitivity may indeed turn out to be the dreaded cavity, but in others, the sharp zings and dull aches associated with intense cold and heat may be caused by other things.
Apr 19, 2023
0
3
Taking care of your teeth and gums may offer benefits beyond oral health such as improving brain health, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference ...
Feb 2, 2023
0
6
Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean to prevent dental problems, especially the common dental caries and gingivitis, and bad breath. There are oral pathologic conditions in which a good oral hygiene is required for healing and regeneration of the oral tissues. These conditions included gingivitis, periodontitis, dental traumas such as subluxation, oral cysts, and after wisdom tooth extraction.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA