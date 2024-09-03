Osteoarthritis

Link found between kneecap shape and debilitating joint disease

The shape of a person's kneecap could be an indicator of whether they're more at risk of developing osteoarthritis, according to a new study from The Australian National University (ANU) published in Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.

Jul 24, 2024

Biking revealed to be associated with less knee pain later in life

A study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise reveals that people who participated in regular bicycling over their lifetime had a lower prevalence of frequent knee pain, radiographic osteoarthritis (ROA) and ...

May 13, 2024

Scientists warn of a 'tsunami' of osteoarthritis cases by 2050

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative disease that affects weight-bearing joints. The most commonly affected joints are the knees, hips, spine, and small joints in the hands. Two out of three people over 50 have creaky and ...

Mar 26, 2024

Osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative arthritis or degenerative joint disease or osteoarthrosis, is a group of mechanical abnormalities involving degradation of joints, including articular cartilage and subchondral bone. Symptoms may include joint pain, tenderness, stiffness, locking, and sometimes an effusion. A variety of causes—hereditary, developmental, metabolic, and mechanical—may initiate processes leading to loss of cartilage. When bone surfaces become less well protected by cartilage, bone may be exposed and damaged. As a result of decreased movement secondary to pain, regional muscles may atrophy, and ligaments may become more lax.

Treatment generally involves a combination of exercise, lifestyle modification, and analgesics. If pain becomes debilitating, joint replacement surgery may be used to improve the quality of life. OA is the most common form of arthritis, and the leading cause of chronic disability in the United States. It affects about 8 million people in the United Kingdom and nearly 27 million people in the United States.

