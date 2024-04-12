Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Chlamydia vaccine shows promise in early trial

A chlamydia vaccine has triggered immune responses in an early trial, raising hopes that one day it might help curb the spread of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Apr 12, 2024

Medical research

Chlamydia's stealthy cloaking device identified

Chlamydia, the leading cause of sexually transmitted bacterial infections, evades detection and elimination inside human cells by use of a cloaking device. But Duke University researchers have grasped the hem of that invisibility ...

Sep 8, 2022

Health

Several health indicators differ for LBG, heterosexual adults

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adults differ from heterosexual adults on several health indicators, according to a study published online May 25 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers ...

May 26, 2022

Obstetrics & gynaecology

Researchers evaluate safety of popular method of sterilization

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then ...

Feb 4, 2022

Pelvic inflammatory disease (or disorder) (PID) is a generic term for inflammation of the uterus, fallopian tubes, and/or ovaries as it progresses to scar formation with adhesions to nearby tissues and organs. This may lead to infections. PID is a vague term and can refer to viral, fungal, parasitic, though most often bacterial infections. PID should be classified by affected organs, the stage of the infection, and the organism(s) causing it. Although an STI is often the cause, many other routes are possible, including lymphatic, postpartum, postabortal (either miscarriage or abortion) or intrauterine device (IUD) related, and hematogenous spread. Two thirds of patients with laparoscopic evidence of previous PID were not aware they had PID.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA