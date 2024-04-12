Chlamydia vaccine shows promise in early trial
A chlamydia vaccine has triggered immune responses in an early trial, raising hopes that one day it might help curb the spread of the sexually transmitted infection (STI).
Apr 12, 2024
A strain of highly antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea first emerged in China in 2016, and cases of this tough-to-treat infection have tripled there in just five years, Chinese researchers report.
Mar 29, 2024
Bacterial vaginosis is a common condition in which the natural microbiome of the vagina falls out of balance, sometimes leading to complications in sexual and reproductive health. But exactly how these bacterial populations ...
Nov 29, 2023
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that diagnoses of gonorrhea and syphilis have surged in the last year. Shockingly, gonorrhea rates are the highest they have been since records began in 1918.
Jun 9, 2023
Millions of women practice douching for what they think are its health benefits, but exactly what is douching and is it really safe?
May 22, 2023
Considered one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases, chlamydia can spread easily and often without obvious symptoms.
Mar 17, 2023
Researchers from the University of Washington (UW), Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), and Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute (HHRI) announced results at CROI from a clinical trial demonstrating that doxycycline ...
Feb 20, 2023
Chlamydia, the leading cause of sexually transmitted bacterial infections, evades detection and elimination inside human cells by use of a cloaking device. But Duke University researchers have grasped the hem of that invisibility ...
Sep 8, 2022
Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) adults differ from heterosexual adults on several health indicators, according to a study published online May 25 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers ...
May 26, 2022
When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002 approved hysteroscopic sterilization, a less invasive type of permanent contraception branded as Essure, it was considered a turning point in birth control. But then ...
Feb 4, 2022
Pelvic inflammatory disease (or disorder) (PID) is a generic term for inflammation of the uterus, fallopian tubes, and/or ovaries as it progresses to scar formation with adhesions to nearby tissues and organs. This may lead to infections. PID is a vague term and can refer to viral, fungal, parasitic, though most often bacterial infections. PID should be classified by affected organs, the stage of the infection, and the organism(s) causing it. Although an STI is often the cause, many other routes are possible, including lymphatic, postpartum, postabortal (either miscarriage or abortion) or intrauterine device (IUD) related, and hematogenous spread. Two thirds of patients with laparoscopic evidence of previous PID were not aware they had PID.
