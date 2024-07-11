Sexual Functioning

Health

Want better sex? Try getting better sleep

One in 3 American adults do not get enough sleep. Sexual issues are also common, with as many as 45 percent of women and 31 percent of men having a concern about their sex life. While these might seem like distinct concerns, ...

Mar 8, 2018

Psychology & Psychiatry

The role of sexuality in eating disorders

A new study published in the current issue of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics explores the role of sexuality in the long-term outcome of anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. As with other psychiatric disorders, anorexia ...

Jan 3, 2018

Oncology & Cancer

After the diagnosis: How cancer affects sexual functioning

A cancer diagnosis disrupts a person's life in many ways, including sexually. A study led by the University of Houston found that more than half of young cancer patients reported problems with sexual function, with the probability ...

Dec 20, 2017

Oncology & Cancer

Internet CBT ups sexual function in breast cancer survivors

(HealthDay)—For breast cancer survivors (BCSs) with sexual dysfunction, an internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) intervention can improve sexual functioning, according to a study published online Feb. 27 in ...

Mar 14, 2017

Sexual function is a model developed at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, defining different aspects of the assessment of sexual dysfunction comprises the following components.

Firstly, relevant aspects of sexual function are defined on the basis of a modified version of Masters and Johnson’s pioneer work. The aspects of sexual function defined as being relevant to the assessment include sexual desire, erection, orgasm and ejaculation.

Secondly, guidelines for assessing sexual function are suggested and divided into four stages.

Stage 1 deals with the documentation of the defined aspects of sexual function. The main questions are:

Stage 2 deals with the assessment of the frequency of different sexual activities, such as intercourse, within a given time frame. The possible explanations for an absence or a decreased frequency of sexual activities may include physiological, psychological, social, religious and ethical reasons.

Stage 3 it is estimated if or to what extent waning sexual functions and/or activities cause distress.

Stage 4, the association between the distress due to waning sexual function and well-being and emotional isolation is assessed.

These guidelines were constructed to assess male sexual function in relation with treatment for prostate cancer. However, the concept has been modified and adapted for females.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA