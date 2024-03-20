Mike Tyson is returning to boxing at age 58, but health experts say it's a bad idea
Mike Tyson is scheduled to return to the ring this summer in a bout with social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul.
Mar 20, 2024
Injection of a substance to block an artery feeding the dura (protective sack around the brain) along with surgery to remove pooled blood reduced the risk that patients will require repeat surgery compared to surgical drainage ...
Feb 10, 2024
According to an article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), whole-spine MRI commonly demonstrates isolated thoracolumbar injuries in children with suspected abusive head trauma.
Jan 12, 2022
(HealthDay)—The presence of presumed postdural puncture headache after neuraxial anesthesia (epidural or spinal) in childbirth is associated with an increased risk for being diagnosed with an intracranial subdural hematoma, ...
Sep 17, 2019
An increased incidence in Denmark of subdural hematoma (a bleed located within the skull, but outside the brain) from 2000 to 2015 appears to be associated with the increased use of antithrombotic drugs, such as low-dose ...
Feb 28, 2017
Survey data reveals a high degree of medical consensus that shaking a young child is capable of producing subdural hematoma (a life-threatening pooling of blood outside the brain), severe retinal hemorrhage, coma or death, ...
Jul 22, 2016
(HealthDay)—Traumatic spinal subdural hematoma can occur after vigorous back massage, according to a case study published in the Dec. 1 issue of Spine.
Dec 6, 2014
Anna Nordström and Peter Nordström of Umea University, Sweden, report their analysis of a prospective nationwide cohort of 440,742 Swedish men in this week's PLoS Medicine, finding that reduced cognitive function ...
Dec 27, 2011
A subdural hematoma (American spelling) or subdural haematoma (British spelling), also known as a subdural haemorrhage (SDH), is a type of haematoma, a form of traumatic brain injury. Blood gathers within the outermost meningeal layer, between the dura mater, which adheres to the skull, and the arachnoid mater, which envelops the brain. Usually resulting from tears in bridging veins which cross the subdural space, subdural hemorrhages may cause an increase in intracranial pressure (ICP), which can cause compression of and damage to delicate brain tissue. Subdural hematomas are often life-threatening when acute. Chronic subdural hematomas, however, have better prognosis if properly managed.
In contrast, epidural hematomas are usually caused by tears in arteries, resulting in a build-up of blood between the dura mater and skull.
