Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Osteoporosis diagnosis contributes to hearing loss risk

People who have osteoporosis face a 1.76-fold higher risk of developing sudden deafness than those who do not have the bone disease, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology ...

Apr 16, 2015

Surgery

Young males with HIV face greater risk of hearing loss

(HealthDay)—HIV infection is significantly associated with an increased risk of developing sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSHL), according to research published online Feb. 21 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Mar 1, 2013

