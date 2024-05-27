Thyroid disease isn't the end for your career prospects, report finds
How employers behave toward workers experiencing thyroid dysfunction could play a critical part in addressing the UK's labor market challenges.
May 27, 2024
Exposure to dioxins can negatively impact thyroid function, according to a study presented Thursday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.
Jun 15, 2023
Severe COVID-19 disease affects thyroid function through a variety of mechanisms according to a new study from Dr. Ilaria Muller and colleagues from the University of Milan, Italy. The study followed patients with thyroid ...
May 23, 2022
Hormones produced by the thyroid gland are essential regulators of organ function. The absence of these hormones either through thyroid dysfunction due to, for example, irradiation, thyroid cancer or autoimmune disease or ...
Mar 11, 2021
Patients with thyroid dysfunction are routinely treated with drugs to regulate the hormone imbalance. The effect of these drugs is clinically evaluated by means of blood tests. A team led by Michael Krebs from MedUni Vienna's ...
Oct 20, 2020
(HealthDay)—Thyroid dysfunction in patients with psoriasis may be associated with inflammation caused by psoriasis, according to a study published online June 22 in the Journal of Dermatology.
Jul 31, 2020
Thyroid dysfunction following cancer treatment with new treatments called immune checkpoint inhibitors is more common than previously thought, according to research that was accepted for presentation at ENDO 2020, the Endocrine ...
Mar 31, 2020
(HealthDay)—While the rate of thyroid dysfunction among patients with psoriasis generally is not higher than expected, psoriasis in patients with thyroid dysfunction is more clinically severe and serum levels of C-reactive ...
Dec 30, 2019
A new guideline from the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care recommends against routine screening for thyroid dysfunction in nonpregnant adults without symptoms or risk factors. This guideline, which is based on ...
Nov 18, 2019
Maternal thyroid hormones are critical for fetal brain development, but levels are frequently abnormal in women of childbearing age. Correcting symptomatic cases protects both mother and baby from complications—and according ...
Oct 25, 2018
