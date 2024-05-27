Thyroid Dysfunction

Endocrinology & Metabolism

Exposure to dioxins can worsen thyroid function

Exposure to dioxins can negatively impact thyroid function, according to a study presented Thursday at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Chicago, Ill.

Jun 15, 2023

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

First lab-grown mini-thyroids use patients' own tissue

Hormones produced by the thyroid gland are essential regulators of organ function. The absence of these hormones either through thyroid dysfunction due to, for example, irradiation, thyroid cancer or autoimmune disease or ...

Mar 11, 2021

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Inflammation tied to thyroid dysfunction with psoriasis

(HealthDay)—Thyroid dysfunction in patients with psoriasis may be associated with inflammation caused by psoriasis, according to a study published online June 22 in the Journal of Dermatology.

Jul 31, 2020

Inflammatory disorders

Inflammation linked to thyroid dysfunction in psoriasis patients

(HealthDay)—While the rate of thyroid dysfunction among patients with psoriasis generally is not higher than expected, psoriasis in patients with thyroid dysfunction is more clinically severe and serum levels of C-reactive ...

Dec 30, 2019

Medical research

Could thyroid screening make your baby smarter?

Maternal thyroid hormones are critical for fetal brain development, but levels are frequently abnormal in women of childbearing age. Correcting symptomatic cases protects both mother and baby from complications—and according ...

Oct 25, 2018

