Underactive Thyroid Gland

Health

When to seek help for memory loss

Everyone forgets things at times. How often have you misplaced your cellphone or car keys? Have you ever forgotten the name of a person you just met?

May 2, 2023

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Study links low thyroid function to greater odds of type 2 diabetes

Having too little thyroid hormone in the blood—even in the low-normal range—raises the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, especially in people with prediabetes, a new study in nearly 8,500 people finds. The study results ...

Apr 3, 2016

Neuroscience

Early menopause linked to increased risk of brain aneurysm

The younger a woman is when she goes through the menopause, the greater may be her risk of having a brain (cerebral) aneurysm, suggests research published online first in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery.

Jun 11, 2012

