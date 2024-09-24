Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
Clinical trial results from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital demonstrate the benefits of using genomics and early treatment response to guide risk classification of children with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).
Sep 24, 2024
For children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), measurable residual disease (MRD) after the end of first consolidation (EOC) can be used to predict the need for subsequent MRD measurements, according to a study published ...
Sep 24, 2024
The cost of whole-genome sequencing is approaching that of the traditional genetic tests currently used for patients diagnosed with acute leukemia, according to a new study published in the Journal of Medical Economics.
Sep 4, 2024
Researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (St. Jude) and the Children's Oncology Group (COG) today announced a significant paradigm shift in the understanding of T-lineage ...
Aug 14, 2024
Scientists from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Seattle Children's and the Children's Oncology Group (COG) have identified novel genetic variations that influence relapse risk in children with standard risk B-cell ...
Aug 12, 2024
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) affects both children and adults, but children have better chances to be cured, with long-term survival rates of over 85% compared to 50%–75% in adults.
Aug 6, 2024
A significant survival improvement finding for adults with newly diagnosed BCR::ABL1-negative B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia appears in the New England Journal of Medicine. The practice-changing finding is ...
Jul 24, 2024
T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) is an aggressive form of leukemia that arises from the malignant transformation of T-cell progenitors. This disease is most commonly diagnosed in children, where it accounts for ...
Jul 23, 2024
The effectiveness of CAR T cell therapy against a variety of cancers, including solid tumors, could be boosted greatly by using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to knock out the gene for CD5, a protein found on the surface of T cells, ...
Jul 22, 2024
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a form of leukemia, or cancer of the white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts.
Malignant, immature white blood cells continuously multiply and are overproduced in the bone marrow. ALL causes damage and death by crowding out normal cells in the bone marrow, and by spreading (infiltrating) to other organs. ALL is most common in childhood with a peak incidence at 2–5 years of age, and another peak in old age. The overall cure rate in children is about 80%, and about 45%-60% of adults have long-term disease-free survival.
Acute refers to the relatively short time course of the disease (being fatal in as little as a few weeks if left untreated) to differentiate it from the very different disease of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, which has a potential time course of many years. It is interchangeably referred to as Lymphocytic or Lymphoblastic. This refers to the cells that are involved, which if they were normal would be referred to as lymphocytes but are seen in this disease in a relatively immature (also termed 'blast') state.
