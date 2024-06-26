Review highlights advances and future needs in AL amyloidosis treatment
AL (immunoglobulin light chain) amyloidosis is a rare disease that often results in progressive organ dysfunction, organ failure and eventual death.
Jun 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024
Early improvements in cardiac and hematologic parameters may predict better survival outcomes for patients being treated for stage IIIb AL amyloidosis, a deadly disease with a median survival of four to six months caused ...
Aug 15, 2023
AL amyloidosis is a life-threatening disease related to bone marrow cancer and multiple myeloma. It is caused when a person's antibody-producing white blood cells (i.e. plasma cells) do not function properly and generate ...
Jul 14, 2022
Despite being theoretically at an increased risk for AL amyloidosis, underrepresented minorities make up only a small percentage of patients seen at specialized treatment centers for this disease.
Nov 10, 2020
There's a new treatment option available for patients with AL amyloidosis: daratumumab.
Jan 27, 2020
A new staging system developed with a more accessible test to predict the chance of survival in patients living with light chain (AL) amyloidosis. Led by researchers from the Amyloidosis Center at Boston Medical Center (BMC) ...
Nov 7, 2018
Researchers at Boston Medical Center (BMC) have reported that a new heart imaging test can determine whether cardiac amyloidosis patients are expected to survive after a stem cell transplant. They accomplished this by analyzing ...
Dec 12, 2016
Two new treatments are showing promise and overall survival is on the rise for AL amyloidosis, according to a series of studies involving researchers in the Abramson Cancer Center and the Perelman School of Medicine at the ...
Dec 1, 2016
(HealthDay)—For patients with heart failure due to light-chain amyloidosis (AL), three-drug therapy with bortezomib, dexamethasone, and an alkylating agent (BDex+AA) is associated with improved survival, according to a ...
Jun 21, 2016
Patients with Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis who are treated with high-dose chemotherapy (melphalan) and autologous (one's own) stem cell transplantation (HDM/SCT) have the greatest success for long-term survival.
Oct 8, 2015
Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis, primary systemic amyloidosis (PSA) or just primary amyloidosis is the most common form of systemic amyloidosis in the US. The disease is caused when a person's antibody-producing cells do not function properly and produce abnormal protein fibers made of components of antibodies called light chains. These light chains come together to form amyloid deposits in different organs which can cause serious damage to these organs. Abnormal light chains in blood and urine are sometimes referred to as "M-protein" or "Bence Jones protein".
