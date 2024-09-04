Benign Prostate Enlargement

Video: Can lifestyle changes help with enlarged prostate?

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, also called an enlarged prostate, is incredibly common, especially among men over 40. While it's not the same as prostate cancer, an enlarged prostate can cause significant quality of life issues.

Jun 11, 2024

Video: What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate?

An enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is a common condition often associated with the natural aging process in men. Dr. Scott Cheney, a Mayo Clinic urologist, says it's a condition where the prostate ...

Jan 19, 2024

Using steam to treat an enlarged prostate

Prostate gland enlargement can cause uncomfortable urinary symptoms for men. And, as they age, their risk increases. Approximately 30% of men experience symptoms by age 60 and 50% of men by the time they are 80.

Jul 5, 2022

Castration of men was based on knowledge of the female body

Many men know that benign prostate enlargement can affect their quality of life. The prostate, normally the size of a walnut, can swell up, causing pain and a need to urinate frequently. Today there is a range of treatment ...

Dec 10, 2019

