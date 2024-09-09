Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
One July evening, Allison Rosenthal, D.O., received a flurry of texts with exclamations like, "Yo, my doctor friend is famous!"
Sep 9, 2024
0
0
Income and area-level disadvantage are the largest contributors to racial differences in financial hardship among older U.S. adults with cancer, according to a study published online June 18 in Cancer.
Jul 2, 2024
0
0
Checkpoint inhibitor therapies can be thought of as the molecular "brake release" for the immune system. These drugs eliminate the protein barriers that impede the immune system from recognizing and targeting cancer cells ...
Jun 20, 2024
0
42
A pair of biostatisticians at the U.S. National Cancer Institute, has found that members of Generation X are more susceptible to many kinds of cancers than their parents or grandparents were. In their study, published in ...
Jun 12, 2024 report
1
90
Penn Medicine's patients of color are far less likely than white patients to receive a novel gene therapy pioneered there and hailed as a cure for some blood cancers, new research shows.
Jun 11, 2024
0
0
Scaling back treatment for three kinds of cancer can make life easier for patients without compromising outcomes, doctors reported at the world's largest cancer conference.
Jun 2, 2024
1
99
Chemotherapy is usually the first treatment doctors try to treat lymphoma, including the two most common forms: non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin. But alternatives to chemotherapy are developing, as first-line treatments and as backup ...
May 15, 2024
0
3
A team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has identified important drivers of the transformation of a type of blood cancer called follicular lymphoma from a slow-growing form to the aggressive form it takes in some ...
Mar 28, 2024
0
13
A study led by the group of Didier Trono at EPFL has revealed a crucial survival tactic employed by cancer cells. The scientists have identified a group of proteins, known as "KRAB zinc finger proteins" (KZFPs), that help ...
Feb 12, 2024
0
0