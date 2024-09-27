Growing up with a dog may be good for your gut health, study finds
Dog lovers can attest to the range of benefits that come with having a canine companion, but improved gut health likely isn't one of them.
Sep 27, 2024
0
31
Dog lovers can attest to the range of benefits that come with having a canine companion, but improved gut health likely isn't one of them.
Sep 27, 2024
0
31
Crohn's disease—an autoimmune disorder—is characterized by chronic inflammation of the digestive tract, resulting in a slew of debilitating gastrointestinal symptoms that vary from patient to patient. Complications of ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
28
The Greek philosopher Zeno of Citium once said that we have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak. It's a sentiment many parents, grandparents—and US TV personality Judge Judy—are fond ...
Aug 28, 2024
0
0
A healthy gut helps lower your risk of developing inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.
Aug 16, 2024
0
63
A newly developed imaging method, granzyme B PET, can non-invasively detect inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and provide a real-time picture of active inflammation in the tissue, according to new research published in the ...
Jul 25, 2024
0
0
Subcutaneous delivery of an anti-TNF inhibitor drug improved remission rates in patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, according to recent phase 3 clinical trial results published in the ...
Jul 16, 2024
0
8
Dealing with chronic conditions like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis can be challenging and sometimes embarrassing. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can cause diarrhea, stomach pain, weight loss and other symptoms. ...
Jul 15, 2024
0
0
Remarkable new research by a University of Virginia undergraduate may help explain recurrent Crohn's disease in children and open the door to new ways to treat or even cure the devastating condition. The work is published ...
Jun 28, 2024
0
46
Cambridge scientists have grown 'mini-guts' in the lab to help understand Crohn's disease, showing that 'switches' that modify DNA in gut cells play an important role in the disease and how it presents in patients.
Jun 10, 2024
0
53
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute, working with UCL and Imperial College London, have discovered a new biological pathway that is a principal driver of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and related conditions, and ...
Jun 5, 2024
0
200
Crohn's disease, also known as regional enteritis, is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that may affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract from mouth to anus, causing a wide variety of symptoms. It primarily causes abdominal pain, diarrhea (which may be bloody if inflammation is at its worst), vomiting (can be continuous), or weight loss, but may also cause complications outside the gastrointestinal tract such as skin rashes, arthritis, inflammation of the eye, tiredness, and lack of concentration.
Crohn's disease is caused by interactions between environmental, immunological and bacterial factors in genetically susceptible individuals. This results in a chronic inflammatory disorder, in which the body's immune system attacks the gastrointestinal tract possibly directed at microbial antigens.
Crohn's disease has traditionally been described as an autoimmune disease, but recent investigators have described it as a disease of immune deficiency.
There is a genetic association with Crohn's disease, primarily with variations of the NOD2 gene and its protein, which senses bacterial cell walls. Siblings of affected individuals are at higher risk. Males and females are equally affected. Smokers are two times more likely to develop Crohn's disease than nonsmokers. Crohn's disease affects between 400,000 and 600,000 people in North America. Prevalence estimates for Northern Europe have ranged from 27–48 per 100,000. Crohn's disease tends to present initially in the teens and twenties, with another peak incidence in the fifties to seventies, although the disease can occur at any age. There is no known pharmaceutical or surgical cure for Crohn's disease. Treatment options are restricted to controlling symptoms, maintaining remission, and preventing relapse.
The disease was named after American gastroenterologist Burrill Bernard Crohn, who, in 1932, together with two colleagues, described a series of patients with inflammation of the terminal ileum, the area most commonly affected by the illness.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA