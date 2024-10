Meckel syndrome (also known as Meckel–Gruber Syndrome, Gruber Syndrome, Dysencephalia Splanchnocystica) is a rare, lethal, ciliopathic, genetic disorder, characterized by renal cystic dysplasia, central nervous system malformations, polydactyly, hepatic developmental defects, and pulmonary hypoplasia due to oligohydramnios.

Meckel-Gruber syndrome is named for Johann Meckel and Georg Gruber.