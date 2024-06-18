Adults' phobias show up as differences in the brain
Adults' phobias can be correlated with changes in the structure of their brains, a new study finds.
Jun 18, 2024
0
36
Adults' phobias can be correlated with changes in the structure of their brains, a new study finds.
Jun 18, 2024
0
36
Individuals with the neurodevelopmental disorder Williams syndrome have a gregarious "cocktail party" personality, while those with the opposite genetic alteration, in contrast, tend to have autistic traits and are prone ...
Feb 28, 2024
1
28
The trend of increased social phobia in the modern era, especially among youth, has become a topic that researchers have been pursuing and tackling in the long term. Simultaneously, almost three years after the outbreak of ...
Dec 12, 2023
0
0
Nomophobia, or "NO MObile PHone PhoBIA" is when a person experiences fear or anxiety about not having mobile phone connectivity. Nomophobia is considered a modern phobia. It most likely stems from increased reliance on technology ...
Aug 21, 2023 dialog
0
302
Automated driving is expected to reduce road deaths and cut the carbon footprint. A study published today in the International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, involving Prof. Gunther Meinlschmidt of the International ...
Mar 29, 2023
0
2
For the one in 13 people who suffer from phobias, the mere mention of spiders, heights, enclosed spaces or other triggers can cause distress.
Nov 8, 2022
0
7
Results from a University of Otago, Christchurch trial suggest fresh hope for the estimated one-in-twelve people worldwide suffering from a fear of flying, needles, heights, spiders and dogs.
Jul 14, 2022
0
7
Looking beyond the picky eating of childhood, researchers looked at this behavior in college students. Self-identified picky eaters ate significantly less fiber and vegetables and reported greater levels of social phobia ...
Oct 7, 2021
0
19
It's normal to feel nervous in some social situations. For example, going on a date or giving a presentation may cause that feeling of butterflies in your stomach. But in social anxiety disorder, also called social phobia, ...
Jul 20, 2021
2
1
Social anxiety disorder can cause considerable suffering in children and adolescents and, for many with the disorder, access to effective treatment is limited. Researchers at Center for Psychiatry Research at Karolinska Institutet ...
May 12, 2021
0
48
A phobia (from the Greek: φόβος, Phóbos, meaning "fear" or "morbid fear") is a type of anxiety disorder, usually defined as a persistent fear of an object or situation in which the sufferer commits to great lengths in avoiding, typically disproportional to the actual danger posed, often being recognized as irrational. In the event the phobia cannot be avoided entirely the sufferer will endure the situation or object with marked distress and significant interference in social or occupational activities.
The terms distress and impairment as defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition (DSM-IV-TR) should also take into account the context of the sufferer's environment if attempting a diagnosis. The DSM-IV-TR states that if a phobic stimulus, whether it be an object or a social situation, is absent entirely in an environment - a diagnosis cannot be made. An example of this situation would be an individual who has a fear of mice (Suriphobia) but lives in an area devoid of mice. Even though the concept of mice causes marked distress and impairment within the individual, because the individual does not encounter mice in the environment no actual distress or impairment is ever experienced. Proximity and the degree to which escape from the phobic stimulus should also be considered. As the sufferer approaches a phobic stimulus, anxiety levels increase (e.g. as one gets closer to a snake, fear increases in ophidiophobia), and the degree to which escape of the phobic stimulus is limited and has the effect of varying the intensity of fear in instances such as riding an elevator (e.g. anxiety increases at the midway point between floors and decreases when the floor is reached and the doors open).
Finally, a point warranting clarification is that the term phobia is an encompassing term and when discussed is usually done in terms of specific phobias and social phobias. Specific phobias are nouns such as arachnophobia or acrophobia which, as the name implies, are specific, and social phobia are phobias within social situations such as public speaking and crowded areas.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA