Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Primary care doctors 'not doing enough' to curb STDs

Julie Lopez, 21, has been tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases since she was a teenager. But when Lopez first asked her primary care doctor about screening, he reacted with surprise, she said.

Oct 23, 2018

Health

Self-lubricating latex could boost condom use: study

A perpetually unctuous, self-lubricating latex developed by a team of scientists in Boston could boost the use of condoms, they reported Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Oct 17, 2018

Sexually transmitted infections (STI), also previously referred to as sexually transmitted diseases (STD) or venereal diseases (VD), are illnesses that has a significant probability of transmission between humans by means of human sexual behavior, including vaginal intercourse, oral sex, and anal sex. While in the past, these illnesses have mostly been referred to as STDs or VD, in recent years the term sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has been preferred, as it has a broader range of meaning; a person may be infected, and may potentially infect others, without having a disease. Some STIs can also be transmitted via the use of IV drug needles after its use by an infected person, as well as through childbirth or breastfeeding. Sexually transmitted infections have been well known for hundreds of years.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA