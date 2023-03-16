Gonorrhea: What it is, symptoms, treatment and more
Commonly known as the "clap," gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause infertility in both women and men if left untreated.
Mar 16, 2023
Mar 16, 2023
If patients return to Dr. Crystal Bowe soon after taking medication for a sexually transmitted infection, she usually knows the reason: Their partners have re-infected them.
Nov 14, 2018
Julie Lopez, 21, has been tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases since she was a teenager. But when Lopez first asked her primary care doctor about screening, he reacted with surprise, she said.
Oct 23, 2018
A perpetually unctuous, self-lubricating latex developed by a team of scientists in Boston could boost the use of condoms, they reported Wednesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.
Oct 17, 2018
(HealthDay)—The number of newborns suffering from syphilis has nearly tripled in recent years, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.
Sep 25, 2018
"If they don't agree to using a condom, I kick them out," says Foxxy Angel, a 47-year-old platinum blonde sexworker, sporting some fearsome tattoos, in Amsterdam's notorious red light district.
Jul 22, 2018
A pelvic exam does not improve a physician's ability to diagnose certain sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in adolescent female patients. That is chief among several reasons why the exam's "routine performance should be ...
Jul 3, 2018
(HealthDay)—Today's teens are a much tamer lot, a new U.S. government survey finds.
Jun 14, 2018
For years now newspapers have been reporting that girls as young as 12 are being given contraceptive implants without parental consent. In April, an article in the Daily Mail reported that more than 10,500 underage girls ...
Jun 14, 2018
A billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood screams out a stark warning: "drug-resistant gonorrhea alert!"
Jun 4, 2018
Sexually transmitted infections (STI), also previously referred to as sexually transmitted diseases (STD) or venereal diseases (VD), are illnesses that has a significant probability of transmission between humans by means of human sexual behavior, including vaginal intercourse, oral sex, and anal sex. While in the past, these illnesses have mostly been referred to as STDs or VD, in recent years the term sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has been preferred, as it has a broader range of meaning; a person may be infected, and may potentially infect others, without having a disease. Some STIs can also be transmitted via the use of IV drug needles after its use by an infected person, as well as through childbirth or breastfeeding. Sexually transmitted infections have been well known for hundreds of years.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA