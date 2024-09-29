Tumor

Medical research

Promising drug combo targets aggressive bladder cancers

A new study in mice by researchers at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) has identified a promising drug combination for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Rosiglitazone plus trametinib worked ...

Sep 25, 2024

0

56
Oncology & Cancer

Analytical tool quantifies cancer's ability to shape-shift

A powerful new analytical tool offers a closer look at how tumor cells "shape-shift" to become more aggressive and untreatable, as shown in a study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Center.

Sep 24, 2024

0

50
page 1 from 40

A tumor or tumour is commonly used as a synonym for a neoplasm (a solid or fluid-filled (cystic) lesion that may or may not be formed by an abnormal growth of neoplastic cells) that appears enlarged in size. Tumor is not synonymous with cancer. While cancer is by definition malignant, a tumor can be benign, pre-malignant, or malignant, or can represent a lesion without any cancerous potential whatsoever.

This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA