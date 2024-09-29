MRI provides early warning system for glioblastoma growth
A new study shows the potential power of imaging paired with radiation to shape treatment for glioblastoma patients in real time.
4 hours ago
0
23
A new study shows the potential power of imaging paired with radiation to shape treatment for glioblastoma patients in real time.
4 hours ago
0
23
Northwestern Medicine scientists have developed a more effective method of delivering a cutting-edge cancer treatment, according to findings published in the journal ACS Nano.
12 hours ago
0
17
A radiopharmaceutical therapy that has successfully extended progression-free survival for patients with neuroendocrine tumors shows early promise for delivering similar benefits to patients with difficult-to-treat meningioma, ...
Sep 29, 2024
0
0
Estrogens are known to drive tumor growth in breast cancer cells that carry its receptors, but a new study by Duke Cancer Institute researchers unexpectedly finds that estrogens play a role in fueling the growth of breast ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
52
Results from a new University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center study show that molecular tumor boards can play an important role in identifying potential inherited cancer risks, leading to better patient care.
Sep 27, 2024
0
17
Stimulating a key metabolic pathway in T cells can make them work more effectively against tumors when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, according to a preclinical study led by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
Sep 26, 2024
0
28
A new study in mice by researchers at the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC) has identified a promising drug combination for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Rosiglitazone plus trametinib worked ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
56
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute, in collaboration with Revolution Medicines, have tested a combination of treatments in mice with lung cancer and shown that these allow immunotherapies to target non-responsive ...
Sep 25, 2024
0
31
Diffuse midline glioma (DMG) is a highly aggressive and fatal pediatric high-grade glioma that primarily affects critical regions of the central nervous system, such as the pons, thalamus, and spinal cord. Due to the high ...
Sep 24, 2024
0
0
A powerful new analytical tool offers a closer look at how tumor cells "shape-shift" to become more aggressive and untreatable, as shown in a study by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Genome Center.
Sep 24, 2024
0
50
A tumor or tumour is commonly used as a synonym for a neoplasm (a solid or fluid-filled (cystic) lesion that may or may not be formed by an abnormal growth of neoplastic cells) that appears enlarged in size. Tumor is not synonymous with cancer. While cancer is by definition malignant, a tumor can be benign, pre-malignant, or malignant, or can represent a lesion without any cancerous potential whatsoever.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA