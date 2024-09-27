Blood cancers: Expert explains what you need to know
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
Blood cancer is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive, but understanding the different types of this disease and how best to catch them early is essential, one expert says.
13 hours ago
0
0
Non-Hispanic Black patients in the United States appear to have persistent disparities in terms of hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) for various hematologic cancers, according to a study published online Sept. 18 in ...
Sep 27, 2024
0
0
Using iPS cells generated from a patient with a myeloid neoplasm caused by a rare chromosomal rearrangement between the MECOM and MYC genes, a team of researchers led by Associate Professor Yoshinori Yoshida and Clinical ...
Sep 9, 2024
0
0
For researchers, projects can sometimes feel like babies, and there is nothing more satisfying than seeing your baby grow up. For William Tansey, professor of cell and developmental biology, this baby started 10 years ago ...
Sep 5, 2024
0
16
The cost of whole-genome sequencing is approaching that of the traditional genetic tests currently used for patients diagnosed with acute leukemia, according to a new study published in the Journal of Medical Economics.
Sep 4, 2024
0
1
An international team of scientists has uncovered a mechanism by which acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells sustain their growth.
Aug 21, 2024
0
47
Older patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have high health care utilization and poor survival outcomes, according to a study published online Aug. 13 in Hematological Oncology.
Aug 19, 2024
0
0
Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Immunotherapy (LIT) studied hundreds of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). They discovered that specific mutations in the STAG2 protein cause altered DNA folding in the cell ...
Aug 13, 2024
0
6
For pediatric patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a pharmacogenomics-based 10 single nucleotide polymorphism cytarabine (Ara-C) score (ACS10) can be used to tailor induction regimens, yielding improved outcomes, according ...
Aug 7, 2024
0
0
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is the most common blood and bone marrow cancer in adults. Caused by an increase in immature cells that rapidly destroy and replace healthy blood cells (red and white blood cells and platelets), ...
Jul 24, 2024
0
31
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), also known as acute myelogenous leukemia, is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that accumulate in the bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells. AML is the most common acute leukemia affecting adults, and its incidence increases with age. Although AML is a relatively rare disease, accounting for approximately 1.2% of cancer deaths in the United States, its incidence is expected to increase as the population ages.
The symptoms of AML are caused by replacement of normal bone marrow with leukemic cells, which causes a drop in red blood cells, platelets, and normal white blood cells. These symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, easy bruising and bleeding, and increased risk of infection. Several risk factors and chromosomal abnormalities have been identified, but the specific cause is not clear. As an acute leukemia, AML progresses rapidly and is typically fatal within weeks or months if left untreated.
AML has several subtypes; treatment and prognosis varies among subtypes. Five-year survival varies from 15–70%, and relapse rate varies from 33-78%, depending on subtype. AML is treated initially with chemotherapy aimed at inducing a remission; patients may go on to receive additional chemotherapy or a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. Recent research into the genetics of AML has resulted in the availability of tests that can predict which drug or drugs may work best for a particular patient, as well as how long that patient is likely to survive.
This text uses material from Wikipedia licensed under CC BY-SA