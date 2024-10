Bladder cancer is any of several types of malignancy arising from the epithelial lining (i.e. "the urothelium") of the urinary bladder. The bladder is rarely involved by non-epithelial cancers (such as lymphoma or sarcoma) but these are not properly included in the colloquial term "bladder cancer." It is a disease in which abnormal cells multiply without control in the bladder. The bladder is a hollow, muscular organ that stores urine; it is located in the pelvis. The most common type of bladder cancer recapitulates the normal histology of the urothelium and is known as transitional cell carcinoma.