Chronic Hbv Infection

Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

A roadmap for the future of hepatitis B therapy development

Worldwide, 880,000 people die each year as a result of infection with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Antiviral drugs that can suppress replication of the virus are available. However, these must be taken for decades, as there ...

Jul 28, 2022

0

3
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Review shines a light on the overlooked virus, hepatitis D

Viral hepatitis is a serious health condition that affects the liver. While hepatitis B and C viruses are commonly targeted by public health measures aiming to reduce the disease burden, there is another, less commonly known ...

Jun 16, 2022

0

8
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Hepatitis B: Natural controllers shed light on immunity mechanisms

Infections in humans caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV) represent a major public health problem. Despite the availability of effective protective vaccines, more than 250 million individuals worldwide are chronically infected ...

Aug 13, 2020

0

4
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

How the hepatitis B virus establishes persistent infection

New research sheds light on how a hepatitis B viral protein stimulates the expansion of immune cells that impair antiviral responses, according to a study published April 18 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by Haitao ...

Apr 18, 2019

0

62
Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes

Reducing unnecessary medication for hepatitis B patients

Not all chronic hepatitis B (HBV) patients require lifelong treatment; but the risks of blindly withdrawing treatment can be severe. However, there's little consensus on which patients can be safely discontinued from treatment, ...

Nov 30, 2018

0

9
page 1 from 3