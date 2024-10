Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBL, DLBCL, or DLCL) is a type of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It accounts for approximately 40% of lymphomas among adults. The median age at diagnosis is 70 years, but it also occurs in children and young adults. As with most non-Hodgkin lymphomas, there is a male predominance, although primary cutaneous diffuse large B cell lymphoma is more common in women. Of all cancers involving the same class of blood cell, 31% of cases are DLBL.