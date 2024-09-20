Super-activation of vitamin A signaling system protects against motor neuron disease, other conditions
Drugs that "switch on" vitamin A in the body may also help stave off conditions such as motor neuron disease (MND).
Sep 20, 2024
Pathological abnormalities associated with motor neuron disease have been identified using a new technique developed at the University of Birmingham.
Aug 8, 2024
The largest-ever trial of a psychological intervention for patients with motor neuron disease (MND), conducted by researchers at the University of Sheffield and UCL, found that acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) improves ...
May 10, 2024
Clever bio-inks that sit inside the human body and restore damaged neurons could cure a whole swathe of diseases in the next 20 years: conditions that have baffled scientists and clinicians for centuries. Think blindness, ...
Apr 29, 2024
Tiny, transparent fish have made it possible for Macquarie University neuroscientists to observe damaging protein clusters forming in real time, opening the way for testing potential early interventions for motor neuron disease ...
Mar 15, 2024
New understanding of a gene that is linked to some forms of dementia and other age-related diseases gives scientists fresh hope that action can be taken against these diseases long before the onset of symptoms.
Jan 8, 2024
A new study, published in Cell Reports, reports a novel mechanism behind dysregulated neuronal activity, a key pathology of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Researchers at King's College London found that molecular, structural, ...
Nov 30, 2023
In a new study, scientists from the University of Aberdeen looked at vitamin A and how the brain reacts to it. Vitamin A is essential for life but until now it was not known how it is maintained in the body.
Aug 9, 2023
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and UCL have shown that hundreds of proteins and mRNA molecules are found in the wrong place in nerve cells affected by motor neuron disease (MND), also known as amyotrophic lateral ...
Jul 21, 2023
More than a billion people around the globe need assistive technology to go about everyday tasks independently. A new artificial intelligence (AI) wheelchair is taking assistive technology a step further and giving people ...
Jul 17, 2023
The motor neurone diseases (or motor neuron diseases) (MND) are a group of neurological disorders that selectively affect motor neurones, the cells that control voluntary muscle activity including speaking, walking, breathing, swallowing and general movement of the body. They are generally progressive in nature, and can cause progressive disability and death. The drug riluzole can slow progression slightly; apart from this the medical care is supportive. The condition was first described in full by the French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot in 1869.
