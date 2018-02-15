Almonds and dark chocolate lower bad cholesterol

February 15, 2018, American Heart Association
Almonds
Almonds. Credit: The Almond Board of California's Almond Archive

Almonds and dark chocolate can possibly reduce a risk factor of coronary heart disease, according to a recent study funded by the Hershey Company and the Almond Board of California.

Researchers found combining raw almonds, dark chocolate and cocoa significantly reduced the number of low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, particles in the blood of overweight and obese people. LDL is often called "bad cholesterol" because of the role it plays in clogging arteries.

But portion size was key. The study looked at nearly one-third a cup of almonds a day—either alone or combined with almost one-quarter cup of and 2 1/3 tablespoons cocoa a day.

More information: Yujin Lee et al. Effects of Dark Chocolate and Almonds on Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Overweight and Obese Individuals: A Randomized Controlled‐Feeding Trial, Journal of the American Heart Association (2017). DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.116.005162

