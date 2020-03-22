March 22, 2020

France coronavirus death toll jumps 112 to 674: official

The number of people killed in France by the coronavirus outbreak has increased by another 112 to a total of 674, the top French health official said on Sunday.

The rise in the was identical to that of the previous day. "The virus kills and it is continuing to kill," said top French health official Jerome Salomon as he announced the new numbers at a daily briefing.

He said that a total of 16,018 cases of infection had been recorded in France, while warning this was an "underestimate" as not all of those with the virus had been tested, even though 4,000 tests were now being done every day.

A total of 7,240 people have been hospitalised after falling ill with the virus, he added.

France has been in lockdown since Tuesday, with only essential trips outside allowed, but Salomon urged the French to show "patience" before the daily figures showed the effect of the measures.

