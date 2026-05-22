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New indicator for response to therapy in pediatric cancers identified

Children's health news

A once-daily pill takes aim at measles, croup and other dangerous viruses

A new oral antiviral drug candidate has been developed for the treatment of diseases caused by orthoparamyxoviruses, such as measles and croup syndrome, according to a study published by researchers in the Center for Translational ...

19 hours ago

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3D-printed trays help human gut organoids self-build nerves and mature twice as fast

Thanks to special 3D-printed scaffolding trays designed by experts at Cincinnati Children's, researchers can now produce larger versions of functional human gut organoids twice as fast as previous methods—and these organoids ...

20 hours ago

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Wearable knee robot could help children with muscle weakness

A lightweight robotic device that facilitates neuromuscular recovery in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helping them to stand unassisted, is published in Nature this week. Improved function persists after discontinuing ...

May 21, 2026

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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later

Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...

May 21, 2026

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Brain inflammation is unlikely to explain persistent long COVID symptoms, neuroimaging study finds

18 hours ago

Psilocybin cuts nerve pain for weeks and boosts gabapentin in mice

19 hours ago

Cholesterol-craving cancers need lipid enzymes to use metabolites for growth, study shows

19 hours ago

How a father's obesity affects his children's metabolism

19 hours ago

Mitochondria may control immune cell activation and the effectiveness of immunotherapy

19 hours ago

How the gut rewires the brain to drive cravings for essential nutrients

20 hours ago

Nitric oxide rewires gene expression in the brain, offering new insight into Alzheimer's disease

22 hours ago

Running the numbers shows ivermectin could help beat malaria

21 hours ago

Common epilepsy drug disrupts early brain growth in human organoids after 30-day exposure

21 hours ago

Ovarian cancer cells use stress hormone signaling to shut down immune system, research reveals

22 hours ago

Study reveals brain changes linked to alcohol addiction recovery

22 hours ago

Weight loss drug semaglutide helps patients who do not respond to bariatric surgery, research finds

21 hours ago

A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found

23 hours ago

Gut-lung microbe shifts may explain clozapine's severe bowel and lung side effects

May 22, 2026

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine plus immune system enhancer may reduce need for repeated boosters, say researchers

May 22, 2026

Researchers identify avenue for enhanced GLP-1-induced weight loss

May 22, 2026

As GLP-1 drugs surge in popularity, bariatric surgery rates plunge across the US

May 21, 2026

Why energy fades with age: Missing membrane lipid may destabilize mitochondria

May 21, 2026

Mental disorders have nearly doubled since 1990, now affecting 1.2 billion people worldwide

May 21, 2026

The brain's night shift: How sleep, waste clearance and dementia may be linked

May 21, 2026
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