DKA may trigger lingering inflammatory surge in children with type 1 diabetes
Many children who develop type 1 diabetes, the inability to produce insulin and process blood sugar, do not know they have the condition until symptoms arise. These symptoms are often driven by a severe and sometimes fatal ...
17 hours ago
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New indicator for response to therapy in pediatric cancers identified
A study by researchers at the University of Birmingham has identified a new biomarker for response to a specific cancer therapy, treating children with Ewing Sarcoma and other tumor types. The study, which is a Phase I/II ...
15 hours ago
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Advocacy is key to preserving vital vaccine research, researchers say
Scientists and physicians should advocate to protect the vaccine research infrastructure that has saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, according to a new commentary by researchers at Weill Cornell ...
22 hours ago
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Mental health difficulties among young adults have doubled in past decade
More than a fifth (22%) of generation Z in England report having a longstanding mental health condition in their early 20s, double the rate of millennials (10%) at a similar age 10 years earlier, finds a new UCL study.
May 22, 2026
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Support for adolescents in military families can improve their mental health
Youth in military families need support from parents and peers to maintain a healthy mental well-being, according to a new study from the University of Georgia. Researchers found these relationships are connected to adolescents' ...
23 hours ago
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Child death rates in the United States have increased, study finds
The overall death rate of children and adolescents in the United States increased 6.6% between 2020 and 2023, researchers reported on May 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Many of the top causes of death in young ...
May 21, 2026
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Early detection of type 1 diabetes in children is feasible from routine pediatric care
For ten years, the Fr1da study, coordinated by Helmholtz Munich, has been investigating whether early stages of type 1 diabetes in children can be detected in routine pediatric care. The latest evaluation shows that the screening ...
May 21, 2026
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Wearable knee robot could help children with muscle weakness
A lightweight robotic device that facilitates neuromuscular recovery in children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), helping them to stand unassisted, is published in Nature this week. Improved function persists after discontinuing ...
May 21, 2026
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What you eat as a teenager may shape food choices later in life
New research from the University of Aberdeen Rowett Institute suggests that an unhealthy diet during adolescence could have long-lasting effects on how the brain makes decisions about food—even after returning to a healthy ...
May 21, 2026
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Working up a sweat: How sweat patterns change as girls get older
Researchers have worked out how girls' sweating patterns change as they grow, establishing that the age of 14 is a critical turning point. Their findings can inform better sportswear designs for teenagers, and be used to ...
May 21, 2026
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Bacterial STIs reach record highs in Europe, and congenital syphilis cases nearly double
The latest Annual Epidemiological Reports from ECDC indicate a surge in bacterial sexually transmitted infections (STIs) across Europe. In 2024, notifications of gonorrhea and syphilis, alongside congenital syphilis, reached ...
May 21, 2026
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Teen self‑harm: Responses should focus on social context, not just mental health
Around 1 in 6 adolescents worldwide report having self-harmed at some point in their lives. In England, an NHS mental health survey of 2,370 children and young people found that more than 1 in 3 young adults aged 17 to 24 ...
May 21, 2026
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Teen attitudes to exercise shape fitness years later
Teenagers who see exercise as fun, social and good for their health are significantly fitter by late adolescence than those driven by competition, pressure or fear of judgment, new research led by Flinders University shows. ...
May 21, 2026
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Rural siblings of people with neurodevelopmental conditions are left to go it alone, study finds
New Curtin University-led research has found siblings of people with neurodevelopmental conditions in regional and remote Australia are struggling with poorer well-being and are more likely to feel overlooked. The study is ...
May 21, 2026
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Autism social differences emerge early but can change considerably by adulthood, research suggests
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by differences in behavior, social interactions, communication, and sensory perceptions. Some autistic individuals find communicating and connecting ...
May 20, 2026 feature
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A brief kidney crisis in childhood can cast a long shadow over health for years afterward
Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a condition in which the kidneys suddenly lose their ability to filter waste from the blood. Developing within hours or days, AKI can cause dangerous waste accumulation and disrupt the body's ...
May 20, 2026 report
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Rewiring early life: What extremely preterm birth teaches us about the brain
Extremely preterm birth (before 28 weeks of gestation) places infants into the world at one of the most extraordinary moments in human development. The brain at this stage is not simply growing; it is folding, organizing, ...
May 20, 2026 dialog
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How children with autism hear: Not better or worse, just differently
Université de Montréal psychiatry professor Laurent Mottron has spent his career studying the cognitive processes of people with autism. Rather than viewing autism as a deficit, he sees it as a different way of processing ...
May 20, 2026
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New clarity on a little‑understood stage of childhood development
Adrenarche—an early, puzzling transition between childhood and adolescence—has long been clouded by inconsistent terminology across pediatrics, endocrinology, and puberty research. A new call for precision aims to change ...
May 20, 2026
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Children of parents with severe mental illness face higher risk of cognitive difficulties, study finds
A new study led by Murdoch University has found that children of parents with severe mental illness are more likely to experience cognitive difficulties. The study, "Cognitive performance in offspring of parents with severe ...
May 20, 2026
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School recess is a health necessity, not a reward, says psychologist
Cutting recess doesn't just shortchange kids on playtime. A Syracuse University researcher says it can have real consequences for their health and development.
May 20, 2026
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Home care incidents affect nearly 12% of children with medical complexity, national analysis finds
More than one in 10 children with medical complexity had an incident reported by home care agency staff, according to a multi-state study recently published in JAMA Network Open. Half of reported events were safety related ...
May 20, 2026
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A report calls for the urgent transformation of the humanitarian system
Presented on May 20 in Geneva, the CHH-Lancet Commission report on health, conflict and forced displacement, co-chaired by the University of Geneva's Center for Humanitarian Studies, reveals that more than one-third of people ...
May 20, 2026
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